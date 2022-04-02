It was around 11 p.m. on Feb. 27 when I spotted something on my Facebook feed that seemed too good to be true.
“Fiesta Retired Lilac 5 pc place setting.”
The price? A ridiculously low $65. It was kismet.
I immediately clicked the button to ask if it was still available. The dinner plate looked a little scratched, but it was too good of a deal to pass up.
Hours went by. No response. When I woke up, I immediately checked my messages — I was fifth in line wanting to buy it.
A little while later, it was marked sold.
After a lot of not-so-great things happening over the last few months, I needed this. I thought things were finally comin’ up Milhouse. But as any fan of “The Simpsons” knows, the fact that I didn’t get it seems to be how it would have worked out for Milhouse.
Lilac is one of West Virginia-made Fiesta Dinnerware’s most rare colors to find, having only a two-year run from 1993-1995. I’ve read in the past that people didn’t like how their food looked on the color, so it didn’t sell well.
I’m sorry, what? This was pre-social media. Why did anyone care how their food looked on their plates? You monsters.
A five-piece place setting of Lilac now will run you anywhere from $130 (if you’re really lucky) to $260 on eBay, or $289.95 on replacements.com. For reference, currently a five-piece place setting of a color in production is $42.99 on Fiesta Factory Direct, but don’t pay that. Wait for sales or go to the Everything Fiesta outlet in Flatwoods — especially the tent sales. The next indoor tent sale is scheduled for April 8-24.
Fiesta always caught my eye at Elder-Beerman (RIP). Seeing the wall of dishes, lined up in rainbow order — which is the best way to display it — made me want to collect plates as a high school student with absolutely no reason to have my own plates. I gravitated toward the blues and greens. It wasn’t until I was in college that my collection started. For Christmas 2003, Santa brought me four five-piece place settings –- Shamrock, Turquoise, Plum and Tangerine.
Each year, I would add to my collection when a new color was released — but only if I liked the color. I didn’t want neutrals, so no White, Black, Chocolate or Ivory for me. I’m not big on yellow, so I avoided Marigold. I skipped Paprika because that is not a color that brings me joy.
The most disappointing year for me was 2015 when Slate and Sage were released. These colors do look good when mixed with brighter colors, but muted colors don’t scream Fiesta to me.
My collection is mostly the five-piece place settings because that’s what I started with. The five pieces include a dinner plate, salad plate, medium bowl, teacup and saucer. Fiesta now offers a three-piece collection with just the dinner plate, salad plate and bowl that I wish was available when I started collecting for the sake of my wallet and cabinets.
Could I start buying the three-piece sets now? Yes, but the collector in me would feel incomplete missing the matching teacup and saucer.
I do have other pieces, things my mom would find on clearance at Elder-Beerman, like the large disc pitcher, teapot, egg plate and deep dish pie baker.
Then there’s the stuff I had to have — flatware, a set a canisters, a cat treat jar and flower pots. I bought Turquoise Fiesta sheets. My kitchen curtains and placemats are Fiesta. At work, I use a Fiesta coaster for my drinks. There’s multiple mugs, including two Halloween ones that I keep on hand for when I want a hot chocolate once every other year.
When I moved back to Charleston, my parents gave me a set of Turquoise Fiesta cookware that my mom thought I should just always leave sitting out on my stove because it’s so pretty. I use the cookware all the time, and it’s still going strong nine years later.
At one point sometime between 2008 and 2012, I decided I needed to start collecting the retired pastel colors I missed — Sea Mist Green, Lilac, Rose and Apricot.
For some reason, probably because I’m cheap, I started with the color I liked least of those and bought a set of Apricot on eBay. I almost immediately regretted it. The color looked bland by itself, so I decided not to buy any more used sets online.
Now much more knowledgeable about Fiesta colors, I realize Sea Mist Green, one of my favorite colors, was still available in 2003 when I started collecting. Sea Mist Green was introduced in 1991 and was retired in 2005. I was a fool.
I didn’t get my hands on a set of Sea Mist Green until Jan. 2019 when I finally ordered a set from eBay as probably my fifth, sixth or tenth housewarming gift to myself.
It was beautiful. It was in great condition. It was the perfect mint green. OK, buying used isn’t so bad.
Then I found a set of Rose on Facebook Marketplace for a reasonable price. Also purchased in Jan. 2019, obviously another housewarming gift to myself because I love supporting independent women.
Rose is the first pink by Fiesta, and only one of three pinks. Pink is the hardest color for Fiesta to make because it is fired at such an extremely high temperature, which makes certain colors hard to produce. Also, “pink hues require significant amounts of gold, which can make it very costly,” according to a Fiesta press release from March 2012 when the company announced the release of Flamingo, the company’s second pink.
This is a big year for Fiesta fans. When the company posts on social media asking for guesses on the new color, people beg for pink, hot pink, magenta. Peony, a blush shade slightly deeper than Rose and lighter than Flamingo, is the 2022 color, and the company’s 54th color.
Because I am obsessed with Fiesta, several years ago I got on the company’s PR list so I could receive information about new colors, new products and receive photos to run with articles about the yearly new color announcements. This year, the color announcement email said, “If you have any questions, need additional information or would like samples…”
I’m sorry, samples? What? Where? When? Free? Before Peony is released in June? Yes. Please.
The very sweet lady responded by giving me free range to ask for anything, and that was a mistake and also overwhelming to decide without seeming greedy.
A few weeks later, a Peony appetizer plate and the new heart ramekin in Lemongrass arrived at my house. Pink and green are perfect together, I won’t hear otherwise.
Immediately, I started comparing Rose and Flamingo with Peony, then my favorite greens, oranges, purples.
But you know what would look incredible with Peony?
Lilac.
Any time I’m at a yard sale, flea market, thrift shop or antique shop, I search.
Every few days, I check eBay.
If I’m having an anxious day, I might check Facebook Marketplace multiple times.
My hope is that one day I’m going to find someone who doesn’t know what they have and they list a set at a reasonable price, and I’m the first to find it.
I’m still on the hunt for my Lilac whale.