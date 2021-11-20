When organizers of First Presbyterian Church’s 2021 Hope Village began contacting their favorite artisan organizations around the world earlier this year, they didn’t get as much response as they expected.
“Frankly we had lost a few vendors. Covid has been really hard on people,” said Dina Mohler, who co-chairs the very popular international crafts show along with Debbe Moredock.
Eager to expand on this year’s offerings, they were persistent.
“I emailed Women of Hope – we really like to be in Guatemala because those people are hurting so badly. They called almost immediately and she said, ‘I read your email and burst into tears because we have no outlet for our products,’” said Mohler, who was thrilled to get their beautiful, beaded ornaments and other items in time for last week’s opening of Hope Village.
“Their products are going like wildfire,” she said.
One new vendor this year is Persona Grata, a fair trade organization based in Charlotte that works to assimilate Afghan refugees into American society.
“They help them find housing. They help them find medical care, get their kids in school ... train them to be seamstresses and they make purses out of upholstery remnants. There’s a lot of textile manufacturers in North Carolina, so they find textile remnants and they make purses out of them.”
Hope Village contracts only with fair trade vendors that guarantee artisans get a fair wage for their work, rather than having profits go to a corporate middle man. Many of the artists are subsistence farmers who’ve been trained to supplement their meager incomes with the crafts they make. But recent months have been hard.
“A lot of our artisans are in India and the Delta variant hit there, hard... their markets don’t exist. Star of Bethlehem.. their artisans have been locked down because of Covid. There’s been no tourism and of course they’ve been in wars these past few years, so it’s just been very difficult conditions,” said Mohler.
Vendors like Rahab’s Hope are rescuing girls and women from sex trafficking in India by teaching them to make jewelry and other craft items, she said.
Hundreds of items are available for purchase, including nativity scenes, clothing, toys, Christmas ornaments, candles, handbags, baskets, jewelry and more.
The First Presbyterian Church of Charleston is located at 16 Leon Sullivan Way. Hope Village will be open Sundays, Nov. 21, 28 and December 5, 11:30 a.m. — 3 p.m.; Thursdays through Saturdays, Nov. 26-27 and December 2-4, 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. It will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. For more information, visit the First Presby WV Facebook page, the church website at www.firstpresby.com/hope-village or call 304-343-8961.