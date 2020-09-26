PINCH — On a sunny afternoon, after a long day of online classes and social distancing, a handful of students are on horses much bigger than they are in a large outdoor arena, circling Stephanie Lilly, who is calling out commands.
“Now let’s step it up,” she says. “Let’s canter.”
The horses and their riders respond instantly, with a faster, rhythmic gait.
It all seems so pleasant, so peaceful.
So pre-pandemic.
Which may explain why business at Fiesta Farm, about a 20-minute jaunt up Interstate 79 from Charleston, has been galloping full speed ahead since shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down so many activities.
The eerie silence
Initially, the farm was shut down to visitors — including customers who board horses on site. This left Lilly and Tina Newman, an instructor at the farm and Lilly’s sister, to exercise, groom, feed and clean up after all those horses.
“Everybody’s like, ‘Oh, my gosh, did you catch up on reading?’ I’m like, ‘Are you kidding me right now?’” said Lilly, who owns the farm along with her husband, Mike.
They would start early in the morning, when the temperatures were cooler. Hours later, when the work was winding down, the silence was deafening.
“It was so weird,” said Lilly. The farm is 20 years old, “and it’s never been like this. It was just so eerie.”
Slowly, as some restrictions loosened and people found ways to resume some aspects of pre-COVID-19 life, the phone began to ring. Fiesta Farm started with micro-group lessons.
“We didn’t do any more than three for a while, and they were always in other parts of the barn ... They can ride outside and my sister can be teaching here [in the barn], so we just have a nice big area to expand on,” Lilly said.
“And then once they were on the horses, they could drop the masks and ride.”
Half a year later, the phone is still ringing and Lilly said business has become “crazy busy.”
Distant, but social
“The governor wanted you outside. He said, ‘Get outside and do whatever you can.’ And this is pretty much like being outside. You can take a walk around [the indoor arena], take your horse outside ... and you can social distance,” Newman said.
The thing is, it’s pretty hard to get within 6 feet of someone else when you’re both on horseback.
“We’re just trying to do what’s right. We’re trying to follow the guidelines. The nice thing about here is ... the kids are really good about keeping their masks on and following instructions,” Lilly said.
“But when you’re on the horses, you don’t have to wear the masks and that’s just such a peace of mind for them. You can actually get a break, because they’re having to wear masks at every other thing that they do.”
“I feel safe because it’s, like, open air,” said Ella Grace Gillis, 11, who comes to Fiesta Farm roughly three times a week.
She and other student riders said they are fortunate to be so passionate about one of the few activities that can still take place during COVID-19.
Therapy on four legs
Reagan Jarret, 13, and in the eighth grade at John Adams Middle School, has been riding horses since she was 5. These days, she misses her friends. She misses favorite activities, like dancing. And she’s discovered that the early joy she found in the equestrian lifestyle has helped to sustain her mood in recent months.
“I can come here and I have all my farm friends ... so that kind of makes up for it,” Jarret said. “I have at least something sort of close to normal in my life that I can do and get COVID out of my head.”
For Gracelynn Boyko, a 14-year-old freshman at Herbert Hoover High School, horses helped ease some hard times early on.
“I’m so grateful and blessed to have horses in my life. ... When I was younger, I kind of had a split family situation and they really just cheered me up.”
And more recently, they’ve helped to make up for a cancelled family trip to the ocean.
“The barn has kind of been my beach trip,” she said.
“It gave you hope to go do something. With everything closed down, you had something to look forward to. And it’s something that’s also safe, you know, outside, being in a barn we can properly social distance.”
For many active students long accustomed to going from one activity to the next, the pandemic has been a crash course in loneliness. It is easy to focus on the long list of things that aren’t safe, that are shut down.
“When everything was canceled, I just kind of was lost for a little while,” said Zoey McCutcheon, 17, a student at Sissonville High School.
“It was definitely helpful to come to the barn. I think it kept all of us sane, to be honest, to be able to come, be around our horses, still be around other people.”
It’s not just about coming and seeing the horses here. It’s about the family and the friends here, too,” Coralea Hewitt, 11, said.
“The barn is like a whole big family.”
That’s a consistent theme echoed from students of all ages.
“Oh gosh, any time you’re around a horse, you’re not distressed,” Newman said. “It’s definitely therapeutic.”
Fiesta Farm is located at 250 McNabb Drive in Pinch. For more information, visit the Fiesta Farm Facebook page, check out their website at www.rideatfiesta.com or call (304) 415-2792.