West Virginia native Allyson Rice’s career has taken her through several different artistic endeavors over the years. Some have been wins and some have been losses; however, she tries to never focus too much energy on the losses, but rather to learn from them and use them to achieve other wins.
Her latest win is her book “The Key to Circus-Mom Highway,” which will be released on Jan. 3.
The book tells the story of two estranged sisters who, before their parents die, find out they were adopted. They soon discover that their birth mother is also deceased, but that they are the heirs to her estate. Before they can receive any of the inheritance, they first must set out on a road trip to trace the life of the mother who abandoned them. At the end of the trip is when they will finally receive their inheritance. Their birth mother has mapped out stops in order for her children to get to know and understand her and why she made the choices she did. Along the way, they discover a brother they didn’t know existed, who joins the trip in order to gain his share of the inheritance.
During the many stops they make on the journey, they not only encounter people who knew their mother, but they also discover truths that make her less a stranger and a villain and more a woman who suffered greatly. Before the story ends, they just might find their own way to redemption. The story is humorous, adventurous, and the emotions of the characters are easy to identify with.
In addition to being a writer, Rice is also an accomplished actress. Some of her acting credits include “Family Ties,” “Timecop,” and “Everyday Miracles.” She also spent seven years on the daytime soap opera “As the World Turns,” portraying Connor Walsh. She’s also an award-winning, mixed-media artist, a photographer, producer, a film festival award winner for a rap music video and a ballroom dancer. In addition to her women’s coloring books, she also creates hand-decorated Christmas balls, which is the continuation of a tradition that was started by her grandmother Rice. She also creates and sells her own line of handmade jewelry, including bracelets and necklaces.
Not keeping herself to just one passion and being involved in several projects simultaneously has allowed her to move her focus around and change directions if one of those projects ends or she finds herself blocked creatively. She finds that focusing on other projects allows the creative block to course-correct itself.
She explains it as “It’s a lot like water. When there’s an obstacle, water doesn’t get stuck there. It shifts its path a little bit and flows around it. It doesn’t focus on the path; it just keeps flowing and moving forward.”
Rice also believes that’s a lesson for anyone to learn.
She also says she never takes anything for granted. Having disappointments in between her successes, she never calls them failures because she believes that everything and everyone is a teacher and gives you something you can learn from them. They are only failures when you choose to not learn from them.
Rice was born in Huntington, where she and her family lived for the first two years of her life. Her parents’ education endeavors saw them moving around the state. In addition to Huntington, she’s also lived in Morgantown and Parkersburg. They finally settled in Washington, D.C., but made trips back to West Virginia at Christmas and in the summer to visit.
Some of her favorite memories of the Huntington area include trips to Camden Park to ride the rides or to have a family picnic. The one must-stop during any visit was to Frostop Drive In, where they would partake in a tray piled high with hot dogs and root beer served in frosty mugs. One of her favorite possessions is a Frostop baseball cap that she’s had for several years.
Right before the pandemic hit, Rice found herself without a job and a main source of income. Instead of focusing on the negative aspects of the pandemic, she decided to refocus on things that she’d not been able to do while working full time and fulfilling other commitments. She took her experience as a producer and made her music video “Fine, I’ll Write My Own Damn Song.” The video was chosen for several festivals, winning multiple awards.
Next on her list of “what am I able to do while I’m unemployed that I couldn’t do as easily if I had a job to go to every day?” was her book.
Keeping with her philosophy of always trying to find the gift in any situation, writing the book allowed Rice to discover that her acting background has had a major impact on her writing. She finds that dialog she is writing flows easily thanks to her time spent reading and memorizing scripts. In addition, a writer knows you have to inhabit the mind of your characters, almost portraying them like you would in a play or a production. You have to find your character’s voice and make a connection between them and the audience, which in this case is the reader. The only difference is that, she believes, you have more creative control when you’re writing.
An additional crossover came when she was recording the audiobook version of “The Key to the Circus-Mom Highway.” Rice found that all her acting experience came back into play when she had to portray multiple characters, some male and some female, some with and some without accents. She likens it to being in a one-woman play. The experience of creating the audio book was so enjoyable that she has decided to make herself available to narrate other writer’s books. She’s currently in the process of adding a recording studio in her walk-in closet. This idea came at the recommendation of other audio book narrators because the clothing acts like acoustic panels.
With her ability to switch hats between one project and another, Rice will certainly keep us entertained and surprised with every new creation.
“The Key to Circus-Mom Highway” will be available on Amazon and can be ordered through local bookstores.
Check out Rice’s website, allysonrice.com, for her online store, to sign up for her newsletter and to check out her events.