Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Allyson Rice.jpg

West Virginia native Allyson Rice continues spreading her creative wings. The actor, artist, director and writer is releasing her new book, “The Key to Circus-Mom Highway,” on Jan. 3.

 Courtesy photo

West Virginia native Allyson Rice’s career has taken her through several different artistic endeavors over the years. Some have been wins and some have been losses; however, she tries to never focus too much energy on the losses, but rather to learn from them and use them to achieve other wins.

Her latest win is her book “The Key to Circus-Mom Highway,” which will be released on Jan. 3.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you