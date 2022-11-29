Christmas trees, especially live trees, are a fire hazard, which is why it’s so important to follow these tips when choosing a tree and decorating it.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated annual average of 200 home fires that began with Christmas trees between 2011 and 2015. These fires caused an annual average of six civilian deaths, 16 civilian injuries, and $14.8 million in direct property damage. Christmas tree fires are also much more deadly than other fires. On average, one out of every 32 reported home Christmas tree fires resulted in a death, compared to an average of one death per 143 reported home fires.
Apart from selecting a tree with a pleasing appearance, the key feature to consider is its freshness.
Choose-and-cut operations allow the buyers to visit the tree farm, select the tree and cut it themselves. These trees will be the freshest. Other retailers cut the trees and sell them at local lots for buyers to choose from.
“Once you get the tree home, slice the trunk of the tree again just to make sure it’s a fresh cut. Stand it up in your stand and make sure it’s stable. You also want to make sure you water it every day — that’s the critical thing,” said Dave McGill, forest resources specialist and professor from West Virginia University Extension.
For trees purchased on a lot, grab a branch about six inches from the tip and gently let the needles run through your hand as you pull outward. The needles should be flexible; dry, brittle needles indicate that the tree has been without water for some time and should not be chosen.
Needle retention varies by species and how fresh the tree is when purchased.
Scotch pine, white pine and firs have good needle retention. Spruces, while beautifully shaped and otherwise excellent Christmas trees, tend to lose their needles faster. Hence, it is even more crucial to keep these trees well-watered.
“Another thing about tree safety is where you position it in the first place. You don’t want to put it by heaters or too close to a fire source or an open flame, like a stove or an open fireplace, so that it doesn’t dry out and become a fire hazard,” McGill said.
Test any lights you plan to hang on the tree; replace strings of lights that have worn or frayed insulation or flicker for an unknown reason. Finally, do not leave the lighted Christmas tree unattended.
“When you’re decorating the tree, that’s a good time to think about safety because you’re going to put electrical lights on it. If your lights don’t seem to be working properly, don’t use them,” he said.