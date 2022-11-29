Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Christmas trees, especially live trees, are a fire hazard, which is why it’s so important to follow these tips when choosing a tree and decorating it.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated annual average of 200 home fires that began with Christmas trees between 2011 and 2015. These fires caused an annual average of six civilian deaths, 16 civilian injuries, and $14.8 million in direct property damage. Christmas tree fires are also much more deadly than other fires. On average, one out of every 32 reported home Christmas tree fires resulted in a death, compared to an average of one death per 143 reported home fires.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you