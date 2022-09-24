Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

GLEN JEAN — The loud hum of motors can be heard above the murmuring crowd of hundreds waiting anxiously for the green flag. Suddenly, engines rev and mud begins to fly through the air as it spins off of tires. Fans raise their voices in a united cheer — the race has begun.

Many West Virginians are familiar with the feeling of riding a four-wheeler or a dirt bike through the woods. But only some know how it feels to turn that hobby into a sport. And some of those have turned that sport into a lifestyle.

