Long before cell phones and text messaging, a bespectacled nine-year-old Kent Carper spent hour after hour talking to friends on his citizens’ band radio. Until the feds showed up.
Turns out, Carper had been transmitting 10 times the amount of power allowed by the federal government. Horrified, he flew from the house in terror upon the FCC’s arrival.
“I thought they were going to put me in jail in Washington, D.C.,” Carper recalls, during a recent in-depth video interview with Gazette-Mail reporter Greg Stone.
Later, after they had gathered all the pertinent facts, the agents simply sent Carper’s mother a letter asking her son to “knock it off.” And he did.
Today, though, he still likes ham radios and he still likes talking — to just about anyone. But not as many people know his story. Which is why we started this new video series with a person many of us know, but don’t really know.
The idea comes from Greg Stone, as a way to complement HD Media’s relatively new digital presence and other streaming projects. Shows are one-on-one conversations, in the spirit of Charlie Rose and Harry Smith, featuring locals you may recognize — who have their own fascinating back stories to tell.
Expect Stone to ask questions that haven’t been posed before, queries that go beyond the ordinary. In the first episode, Carper, a lawyer and 26-year member of the Kanawha County Commission currently serving as its president, talks about growing up on the West Side of Charleston; his years as a youthful police chief and Kanawha County prosecutor; and a certain prediction of future life, which might take viewers humorously off guard.