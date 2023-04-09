Eliminating barriers to all facets of health and wellness with a focus on equitable care, WV Health Right’s CommUNITY Wellness Center will soon celebrate the completion of its fourth and final phase of development.
Partnering with A More Excellent Way Life Center Church, the CommUNITY Wellness Center, located in Charleston’s West Side neighborhood, is adding a food pantry to its no-cost services, all of which are open to the community.
“We’ve done a lot of partnering and health outreach with the church,” WV Health Right CEO Angie Settle said. “We wanted to set aside space for them to have their food pantry; it was the last thing on the list to get funded.”
The food pantry at the Wellness Center will not cost the church anything; Aetna provided WV Health Right a grant of $1.3 million for the food pantry, its freezers and storage space, as well as to fund a mural on the side of the building.
The food panty renovations with be completed this month, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house set for Thursday, April 20, at the site.
Opening its doors to the community in June 2021, the first phase of the CommUNITY Wellness Center established a clinic that provides free medical services to low-income, uninsured and underinsured individuals.
“We recognize it’s more than just medicines; it’s more than just seeing a provider,” Settle said. “Yes, it’s dental, pharmacy and vision care and all the other things we offer, but this clinic, this Wellness Center, is cutting edge in terms of being a true health hub and involving the community.”
The no-cost clinic at the CommUNITY Wellness Center includes four standard rooms with the latest technology; a lab; nurse practitioners; medical assistants; and two entrances, one leading to the lobby and the other directly into a patient room, for emergencies and COVID concerns.
Initially, the plan was to have two exam rooms, but as staff completed research, they discovered the need in the community was greater than anticipated, said Shayla Leftridge, diversity, equity and inclusion director and CommUNITY Wellness Center coordinator.
“We tried to be very thoughtful,” Leftridge said. “We also wanted patients to be comfortable. We’re looking at diverse populations, and we want to make sure that everything they see feels welcoming.
“Even in the art that we chose, we wanted to make sure there were lots of different people and local places represented, so we used local photographers and artists doing all kinds of beautiful things,” she continued.
From the beginning, Settle and Leftridge knew they could do more with the space in addition to the clinic and began working on phase two of the CommUNITY Wellness Center, which focused on a holistic approach to community health and was made possible by funds from UniCare.
A domestic violence specialist, DHHR representative, nurse health educator, recovery coaches and other resources make up much of phase two, to continue meeting all the needs of the community, including, especially, behavioral health. They will soon welcome a nurse practitioner specializing in behavioral health as well. While they do not work for WV Health Right, these specialists and coaches are provided free offices at the Wellness Center.
“We can’t do everything; we have to stay in our wheelhouse, but we do want to offer people the opportunity to get to those things easily,” Leftridge said. “Once we got here, we knew we needed more behavioral health services, so we added a quad of offices.”
Additionally, phase two includes public spaces used for support groups and teaching, and which nonprofit organizations can also use for meetings. The Wellness Center offers classes including diabetes education, heart health and weight management that are free to anyone regardless of income and help build a healthier community in an equitable way, Leftridge said.
“The beauty to all of the public spaces here is that Health Right uses them, but we also will allow community organizations to come use them for free,” Leftridge said. “Rather than having a struggling nonprofit doing good work have to rent a room to have a board meeting, they can book it with us for free, and that way we’re helping them to help the community indirectly.”
To reserve rooms or register for classes, those interested can call the Wellness Center or visit their website to fill out a form.
Other aspects of phase two are a gym and personal trainer, who partners with the diabetes nurse practitioner for a comprehensive approach for diabetes patients that includes a personalized workout and diet plan, and the teaching kitchen for cooking classes — effectively adding education to medicine, Leftridge said.
“We started thinking about how to be equitable and responsible with care and the different health disparities within this community in particular, and some of it was that just treating people with medicine isn’t enough,” Leftridge said.
Those with diabetes or other health concerns may not know how to manage them on their own, which is a need the CommUNITY Wellness Center wanted to address, starting with the education kitchen and food education, with classes ranging from basic cooking courses to “Stealthy Healthy” — learning how to eat healthier without sacrificing taste.
Phase three of the CommUNITY Wellness Center added job services, which include a free computer bank; resume help; and a closet to outfit people for interviews, dubbed the Unity Shop. There’s also an activity room for fitness and dance classes for adults and children.
Phase three is mostly partnership outreach, Leftridge said. Wellness Center staff run the computer lab and activity room, but all the other spaces in this hub are designed for its partners, as another of Settle’s goals for this phase was to benefit nonprofit organizations, especially those just starting out. Office and meeting spaces are available, and working from the Wellness Center can give nonprofits a physical address for business cards and job contacts.
Additionally, there are three Division of Health and Human Resources HIV outreach specialists located in this portion of the Wellness Center, as well as a West Virginia State University partner hub office.
“We wanted to make sure we partner with them, so they would be right in the heart of the need,” Settle said. “That puts them right here with the community. We want to make sure there are no barriers.”
Settle said the Wellness Center supports so much more than physical health, as many aspects contribute to community health, including financial, educational and job wellbeing.
“It’s so much more than a health clinic; we really tried to listen to what people wanted and we’re trying to give back,” Settle said. “We are trying here to address every possible need that a patient would have because we understand their struggles every day.
“We really try to think through all the little things,” she continued. “It’s truly trying to remove every barrier that prevents them to have great health care.”
Having a diverse, qualified staff helps build trust with patients and everyone who benefits from the Wellness Center, Leftridge said.
“No matter what you look like, if you walk in here, you’re going to see someone that either looks like you or has come from a background similar to yours,” Leftridge said. “You have to build that trust, and that’s what we’re trying to do in this whole community.”
Two years ago, Settle and her team were looking to expand their services beyond the small Health Right clinic located at Charleston’s Covenant House. They received funding from the state and the DHHR for a salaried staff and scouted locations for a larger wellness center and decided on the West Side.
“The West Side and that population has been really overlooked,” Leftridge said. “We’re looking at a very diverse population, a lower-income population. We chose this location because it was the heart of everything. Five Corners is like the West Side hub.”
WV Health Right raised money and wrote grants to cover all additional costs.
“I’ve been at Health Right 26 years, and our mission is to provide health care to those who otherwise couldn’t get it, make sure it’s quality care and that everybody has access to care,” Settle said.
Leftridge said she hopes more organizations see the work being done and are also willing to partner with them.
“Our partnerships are really strong; once you see it, it is hard to deny what’s happening,” she said. “I’ve never seen this anywhere. It really feels like a community buy-in.”