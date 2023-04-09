Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Eliminating barriers to all facets of health and wellness with a focus on equitable care, WV Health Right’s CommUNITY Wellness Center will soon celebrate the completion of its fourth and final phase of development.

Partnering with A More Excellent Way Life Center Church, the CommUNITY Wellness Center, located in Charleston’s West Side neighborhood, is adding a food pantry to its no-cost services, all of which are open to the community.

