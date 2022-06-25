Randall Sims’ Charleston home overlooks a field of grass. A long, winding road leads up to his house, just wide enough for one car at a time. It is peaceful. From time to time a hummingbird’s trill can be heard from the porch.
Atop a table sits a wooden sign that reads ”Welcome to Porchugal.”
Sims has traveled all over the world. In his pocket, he carries a card that lists all of the places he has lived — including cities in Holland, Arkansas, Texas, Virginia, Germany, Colorado, Ohio, California, Kentucky, Iowa, Illinois, New York, Minnesota and finally West Virginia, or “up the holler,” as he says.
As a child, his parents were in the military and the family moved often. When he grew up, he kept moving, sometimes for work and sometimes for his own sense of wanderlust.
Sims fell in love with West Virginia in 1993, he moved here in 1994 and moved to his current house in 1995. It is by far the longest he has lived in one place.
“It is home, it became home instantly,” he said.
This was a new feeling for Sims. But after seeing the scenery and meeting the people in West Virginia, he realized that there was no place that he’d rather be.
“I’ve never had a home. Moving as much as I did it, there was no place that I could call home. But when I came here it just felt like home and it’s never changed.”
Though he had finally found his home, Sims continued to explore the globe.
In March of 2020 Sims and his wife Nancy were en route to Antarctica when COVID-19 caused worldwide shutdowns forcing them to postpone their trip indefinitely.
Antarctica would have been his sixth continent and her fifth. Afterwards they planned a safari in Africa and then a trip to Australia. They wanted to travel to their seventh continent together.
Due to ice conditions, there are only three weeks of the year when their destination in Antarctica would be accessible. The following year COVID-19 stood in their way again.
Last February, Sims received a terminal cancer diagnosis and the couple believed their window of opportunity was shut forever.
Following his hospital’s advice, Sims turned to hospice. But he never expected the possibilities that would create.
“The biggest thing I have learned about hospice is, I didn’t know what hospice was,” he said.
Sims is now a patient at HospiceCare, a Charleston-based provider of hospice, palliative and bereavement services.
Jessica Hall, HospiceCare’s director of communications and development, says hospice is about meeting the desires of those who have received a life-limiting diagnosis.
“Our physicians go to med school with the desire to make people better,” she said. “But sometimes there has to be that education with our physician and our medical community to say, ‘Have you had the conversation with the person to understand what their desires are?”
Sims said HospiceCare has gone beyond his expectations not only by providing for his needs but also by listening to his wants and desires.
“You think of hospice and it’s somebody that’s going to be sitting there to hold your hand and make you comfortable until you die. That’s all they’re gonna do. Which is an important thing. I mean don’t get me wrong, that is so important,” he said. “But that’s not what they do. They help you live. I mean they are helping you live every moment to the fullest. And it’s amazing.”
When Sims told the hospice team that he wanted to travel with his wife one more time, they made it happen. Last month, the couple went on a cruise along the coast of Mexico.
The hospice team made sure Sims had everything he needed to travel. They even advised him on getting his medications through customs.
When Sims told the hospice team he wanted to travel to Texas to fulfill a promise he had made to his father, they made it happen.
“The satisfaction I get from being able to fulfill these things is amazing to me,” Sims said.
When the hospice team overheard Sims talking about his dream to visit Antarctica, they got creative.
Even though they couldn’t help Sims get to Antarctica physically, they helped him see it through virtual reality.
In 2021 HospiceCare received a grant from Appalachian Electric Power enabling them to purchase six Rendever virtual reality headsets.
The headsets are now allowing people like Sims to see new places even if they cannot physically travel there.
Using a set of paired headsets, Sims and his wife stood side by side on Antarctica, played with penguins and fulfilled their dream.
“It was a dream come true,” Sims said.
While wearing a headset isn’t the same as traveling, the experience was special for Sims and his wife.
“It was something that brought both of us so much joy. It just makes life better. I would have never thought of it,” he said.
Bringing dreams like this to life wasn’t the only reason, however, that Hall applied for the grant to bring virtual reality to HospiceCare.
“There’s some really interesting emerging research about how virtual reality can actually be used for pain management,” Hall said.
A team at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital has been researching this type of treatment for several years.
According to Dr. David Binder, director of innovation and a physician at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, people struggling with stress, anxiety and depression can experience pain in an amplified way. Virtual reality is a distraction.
“The effectiveness of virtual reality as a potential component of the treatment of pain has shown promise but more research is still needed,” Binder said.
While specific protocols and appropriate patient populations are still being defined, virtual reality has already seen some success in the medical field.
In November 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the marketing of one virtual reality system for people diagnosed with chronic lower back pain.
Though virtual reality headsets may not be a good fit for a patient with head or facial trauma, a history of seizures or balance issues, this type of therapy is low risk for many.
“We were able to show that you can incorporate this with really not much downside… It’s hard to injure somebody with a virtual reality headset,” Binder said.
Hall wants to give HospiceCare’s patients the opportunity to experience virtual reality.
“We’re the only hospice provider in the region who is offering this type of therapy and we’re excited to be able to bring it to our patients and our families,” Hall said.
Sims is excited to keep experiencing new things through virtual reality. He hopes that the technology will bring him to India next. He also hopes to see Alaska again.
Sims is grateful to HospiceCare for these experiences and for helping him to keep living. He also encourages others to research hospice and find opportunities to volunteer the services.
“It’s an amazing organization. It’s not death, it’s life. It’s living… I wish more people could understand that. I sure didn’t.”