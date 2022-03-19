MILTON — An ear-splitting siren went off directly across from “cottage baker” Leah Gore’s apartment in downtown Milton.
On the road, several first responders with flashing lights on the dashes of their trucks or cars zipped by in the pouring rain, as the siren continued on and on and on.
Sitting on the loveseat in her small living room, just a few feet away from a tall rack of baking pans, tins and equipment, the 31-year-old Cabell County native laughed about the noise and shrugged. She was used to it.
“It happens a lot,” the baker said.
But it doesn’t stop her.
Nothing much is stopping Gore, except maybe the clock. There are only so many hours in the day.
In November, she launched, “Jack,” a cottage bakery, based out of the modest eat-in kitchen of her apartment.
“It’s been great,” she said, adding ruefully, “I could use a little more counter space. That’s a little bit cramped.”
Gore wondered what her landlord would think about adding an island, but then shrugged it off.
“It’s fine,” she said.
She had no intention of asking him about putting in a storefront or baked cases for customers. They wouldn’t fit with the loveseat or her books.
“I’m pretty happy with how things as they are,” she said.
As a cottage bakery, no special licenses are required. The state only requires registration if you want to sell potentially hazardous foods like pickles, fermented foods or low acid canned foods, which can then be sold under certain circumstances.
Neverthless, Gore joins a crowded field of local bakers. There is no shortage of bakeries within a short distance, each with its own specialty.
Lil’ Bit of Heaven Cupcakes in St. Albans focuses on those single serving cakes. Sokolata in South Charleston does Mediterranean-style pastries. Spring Hill Bakery is the neighborhood bakery with traditional treats and Charleston Bread in Capitol Street is all about the bread.
Jack’s niche is sophistication. The menu is a gourmet’s playground. There’s an apple tart made with a “pate sucrée shell, almond frangipane with cooked apples, caramelized apple butter, thinly sliced mutsu and granny smith apples, Douglas fir spring tip glaze” or a carrot tamarind tea cake with “poppy seed cream cheese frosting and marigold petals.”
“My tiramisu tart is very popular,” Gore said. “It’s a fun one to make, but my pumpkin pie does well, and my apple pie gets a lot of requests.”
She also can work with customers to create something extra special, but Gore said baking bread was her passion.
Jack takes its name from Gore’s grandfather, Jack Yearout, a master baker who ran “The Dutch Oven,” a bakery in Mercer County.
“My grandmother, Margie, managed the front of house and was a full-time mother of four,” Gore said.
The bakery burned down before she ever saw it, but Gore heard the stories about the family business and her grandfather’s amazing baked goods.
When she began working on starting her own take on a bakery, Gore said she knew she wanted to name it after her grandfather.
“I like to describe my own work as being inspired by the traditional and nostalgic, but then turning it upside down,” she said.
And Gore has been working in one kitchen or another for almost as long as she can remember, though she said she started her professional career in food at 18.
After graduating high school in 2009, she studied Culinary Arts at Mountwest Community and Technical College in Huntington before going on the Culinary Institute of America in New York in 2012.
“I dropped out,” she said. “I couldn’t afford to finish the last nine months, but I did get my internship.”
Gore spent a couple of years working and training at various restaurants. She picked up technique, developed her skills and gained experience.
“It was really hands on learning,” she said.
Then she got a visual arts degree from Marshall University.
“My focus was painting, but I really call myself a multi-disciplinary artist,” she said. “I love all of it.”
In 2018, Gore was cooking again and landed an internship at the prestigious restaurant “Noma,” in Denmark.
Noma has three Michelin Stars is considered by “The World’s 50 Best Restaurants,” an international award sponsored by the S. Pelelegrino and Acqua Panna beverage companies, as one the very best in the world.
It’s won the top spot five times in the last dozen years.
“I stayed for a year and learned a lot inside and outside of the kitchen,” she said.
Gore might have stayed even longer but her visa ran out. She returned and the pandemic hit.
For a while, she worked at a flower shop near where she was living, but then decided to start her bakery.
Using a mishmash of new, used, inherited, and scrounged equipment, including a $20 KitchenAid stand mixer she found at a thrift store, Gore launched Jack in November.
She has remained busy – maybe a little too busy, sometimes.
“That’s something I need to learn – balancing work and life. Right now, this is completely my life,” she said.
Jack’s approach is gig economy inspired, as influenced by a global pandemic. The bakery has no storefront or area for customers, so Gore takes online orders and offers delivery or pickup in front of her building.
She’s done a few pop-up shops at local art and music events. Gore said the local arts and music scene are her people. She’s been a part of that community for years and they’ve been very supportive.
“I’m just following my passion and relying on friends and community,” Gore said. “I’m really feeling the love.”
Her fans celebrate her work on social media and when her overworked second-hand mixer died suddenly, they came to Gore’s rescue through a very quick crowdfunding campaign.
She asked for enough money to replace the old mixer. They sent her enough money to get a better one.
Gore doesn’t completely rule out ever having a brick-and-mortar shop, but she’s happy with the way things are.
“I’m just looking for enough to pay my bills,” she said. “That’s enough for me.”
And without a store, a dining room or employees, Gore can set her own hours. She takes only as much business as she needs and can keep her operation small.
“I enjoy working at night,” she said. “I could start at 10 and finish by six. I want everything as fresh as I can make it and have it hot for the customer when they pick it up.”
For more information, visit jackthebakery.square.site.