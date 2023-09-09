Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Over the last few weeks, I’ve seen an interesting phenomenon in several of our stores. Some private-labeled products that we used to purchase regularly have completely disappeared from stores, and apparently, they’re not due to return.

For example, when orange juice is not on sale, we often buy the store’s house brand from a local store. Recently, the store brand disappeared completely from the refrigerated case, and after a few weeks passed, we realized it might not be coming back at all.

Stories you might like

Jill Cataldo, a coupon workshop instructor, writer and mother of three, never passes up a good deal. Learn more about Super-Couponing at her website, www.jillcataldo.com. Email your own couponing victories and questions to jill@ctwfeatures.com.

Recommended for you