Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

It’s that time again – the kids are headed back to school! Whether you’ve got little ones at home, tweens or teens, or even someone headed off to college, the days and weeks ahead may be filled with shopping and preparation for another school year.

Back to school shopping can be a bank-breaker, or it can be a time of smart spending and stocking up on supplies your student will need throughout the year ahead. The best way to take advantage of these seasonal sales is to skim them! Whether you’re shopping at an office supply store, a big-box retailer, or even a drugstore or supermarket, you’ll likely find great deals on everything from spiral notebooks to binders to backpacks.

Stories you might like

Jill Cataldo, a coupon workshop instructor, writer and mother of three, never passes up a good deal. Learn more about Super-Couponing at her website, www.jillcataldo.com. Email your own couponing victories and questions to jill@ctwfeatures.com.

Recommended for you