Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

As entertainment goes, television is one of the most affordable forms of enjoying movies, shows, documentaries, sports and news — especially if you’re not paying for cable, satellite or streaming channels. The topic of free, over-the-air digital television is one I’ve revisited a few times throughout the history of this column, and it’s especially worth discussing again in light of where many of us are at financially in the current economy.

I continue to be surprised by how many people do not realize that free digital television signals are even available. After a storm came through our area recently, I was talking to a friend about watching a local news broadcast on a small, battery-operated television set that I keep for emergencies. She asked “But how did you get a signal if the cable was out?” I said the portable TV has a telescoping antenna on the top, just like a radio, and I extended it and tuned in a news station.

Stories you might like

Jill Cataldo, a coupon workshop instructor, writer and mother of three, never passes up a good deal. Learn more about Super-Couponing at her website, www.jillcataldo.com. Email your own couponing victories and questions to jill@ctwfeatures.com.

Recommended for you