My readers have been emailing some of their own money-saving tips, and I always enjoy sharing them with other enthusiastic money-savers. I think everyone benefits from the knowledge and ideas that people like us use to save money during these unprecedented times.

DEAR JILL: I wanted to thank you for the tip about using a website like Facebook Marketplace to buy and sell items. I have been so excited about this. My son was moving into his first apartment last month, and I used that site and OfferUp.com to find most of his furniture. I got a dinette set for $50 and a couch for around $100.

Jill Cataldo, a coupon workshop instructor, writer and mother of three, never passes up a good deal. Learn more about Super-Couponing at her website, www.jillcataldo.com. Email your own couponing victories and questions to jill@ctwfeatures.com.

