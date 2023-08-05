Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

DEAR JILL: Could you help identify some areas where we could possibly save more money than we are right now? The economy is getting so bad, and our budget seems to be stretched more by the day. — Priscilla B.

I’m happy to run through some possible areas where you might be paying, or overpaying, for services you might be able to do yourself. I’ve long held the mindset that I try not to pay someone to do something for me that I can do for myself. I don’t have a housecleaner, or a lawn service. I do almost all of my home and automotive maintenance myself too.

Jill Cataldo, a coupon workshop instructor, writer and mother of three, never passes up a good deal. Learn more about Super-Couponing at her website, www.jillcataldo.com. Email your own couponing victories and questions to jill@ctwfeatures.com.

