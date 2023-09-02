Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The other day, my daughter was in town for an event, and we went to a department store together so she could pick out a dress. While she shopped, I browsed the store and saw a display of jeans on sale for $22 per pair. I really liked the style and color of them, but I couldn’t find a pair in my size anywhere on the rack.

I took a picture of the jeans’ tag with its product number and brand so that I could go online later and try to find a pair in my size. That evening, when I found the same jeans online, I was surprised to see that the same jeans were on sale for $18 online. The store’s site was also offering free shipping, so I ended up purchasing the same jeans for $4 less than I would have earlier in the day in the physical store.

Stories you might like

Jill Cataldo, a coupon workshop instructor, writer and mother of three, never passes up a good deal. Learn more about Super-Couponing at her website, www.jillcataldo.com. Email your own couponing victories and questions to jill@ctwfeatures.com.

Tags

Recommended for you