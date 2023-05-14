Jim Probst, a self-taught woodworker based in Lincoln County, creates awards for the upcoming West Virginia Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony on June 3. Probst has designed and crafted 57 awards since the Hall of Fame’s first ceremony in 2007.
By June 3, when the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame honors its five new inductees at a special ceremony in Charleston, the blocks of cherry wood in Jim Probst’s Lincoln County, West Virginia, workshop will be part of the evening’s highlights. Between now and then, Probst will shape, sand, and finish the wood into special awards for each of the five inductees.
Probst first talked with Hall of Fame director Michael Lipton about making the inductee awards in 2007, before the first Hall of Fame ceremony. Since then, he has made awards for 57 inductees, and eight for the Hall of Fame’s collection.
Probst, a self-taught woodworker, maintained a furniture-making business for more than 40 years. His furniture style is influenced by the simple lines and fine craftsmanship found in work by the Shakers, the Arts & Crafts movement, and Thos. Moser. He has made furniture for people throughout the country, Japan, and Canada. His work has been featured in niche and trade publications, Fine Woodworking, Architects + Artisans, and on the cover of Woodcraft Magazine. Now semi-retired, he only takes on selective projects, like the Hall of Fame awards.
When designing the award, Probst combined his personal, simple style with characteristics that help define West Virginia: mountains, streams, and music. He cut the wood to reflect a profile of a mountainside, embedded a thin piece of blue glass to symbolize a stream, and attached a metal musical note with the inductee’s name. The only design change he has made through the years is to make the musical note out of wood.
While each award may appear to be the same, he likes to make each one just a little bit different. On the end of each award, working with the particular grain of the wood, he carves to create texture and sense of flow.
“It is often improvised, as I will just start carving, having the grain dictate what I do,” Probst said.
One benefit to making the awards is that Probst has been able to attend all of the ceremonies and to meet several of the inductees, some of whom he has admired for years. He is a Patti Smith fan and met her in 2018 when she came to Charleston for the induction of her late husband, Fred “Sonic” Smith. He says she appreciated knowing that the wood for Fred’s award came from Lincoln County, where he had family roots. While talking with Kathy Mattea’s husband, he found out that she keeps her award from the Class of 2011 next to her favorite chair. He also remembers his conversation with Charlie McCoy (Class of 2008) who played on recordings he liked by Bob Dylan and George Harrison.
“I’m just really happy to have the opportunity to be involved,” he said. “I think the Hall of Fame and the ceremony are very cool.”
The West Virginia Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be on June 3 at the Culture Center in Charleston. Tickets are still available online at www.wvmusichalloffame.com or by calling 304-342-4412.