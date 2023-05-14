Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Jim Probst, a self-taught woodworker based in Lincoln County, creates awards for the upcoming West Virginia Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony on June 3. Probst has designed and crafted 57 awards since the Hall of Fame’s first ceremony in 2007.

 Courtesy photo

By June 3, when the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame honors its five new inductees at a special ceremony in Charleston, the blocks of cherry wood in Jim Probst’s Lincoln County, West Virginia, workshop will be part of the evening’s highlights. Between now and then, Probst will shape, sand, and finish the wood into special awards for each of the five inductees.

Probst first talked with Hall of Fame director Michael Lipton about making the inductee awards in 2007, before the first Hall of Fame ceremony. Since then, he has made awards for 57 inductees, and eight for the Hall of Fame’s collection.

