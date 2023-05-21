Kanawha County will offer Master Gardener training for individuals interested in increasing their horticultural, gardening, and small-scale food production knowledge and then applying that knowledge as a certified, volunteer Master Gardener in service to others.
The 40-hour, college-level training course will take place from 6 until 9 p.m. on Thursday evenings from mid-August to October, and then 6 until 9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday evenings in November. All classes will be held virtually on Zoom.
Other, in-person classes may be held pending WVU’s COVID requirements.
The cost of the program will depend on class manual choice: $100 for the paper extensive study manual or $55 for the manual on a jump drive, or $130 for both. The fee also covers a name badge, insurance, and miscellaneous class expenses. This fee must be paid at the orientation meeting in mid-August.
The curriculum includes lectures, weekly quizzes, a presentation and a final exam. There may be an off-site, half-day, hands-on pruning class.
Participants must attend at least 80% of classes in order to graduate.
Training starts with orientation in mid-August. That exact date is to be determined.
To achieve their initial certification, Master Gardeners must complete 40 hours of volunteer service working in community gardens or doing other horticulturally related activities that benefit the community.
Some examples of volunteer activities current association members participate in include the Demonstration Garden at Coonskin, Camp Virgil Tate, Sojourner’s Shelter gardens, Manna Meal Garden, Café Appalachia Garden, WVU Extension Outdoor Classroom, public school Jr. Master Gardener programs and more. The Association increases horticultural knowledge with its annual Spring into Gardening and Plant Sale events. The class coordinator and the KCEMG Association will help participants with opportunities to complete their service requirement.