Kanawha County will offer Master Gardener training for individuals interested in increasing their horticultural, gardening, and small-scale food production knowledge and then applying that knowledge as a certified, volunteer Master Gardener in service to others.

The 40-hour, college-level training course will take place from 6 until 9 p.m. on Thursday evenings from mid-August to October, and then 6 until 9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday evenings in November. All classes will be held virtually on Zoom.

