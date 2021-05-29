Kanawha County will offer Master Gardener training for individuals interested in increasing their horticultural, gardening, and small-scale food production knowledge and then applying that knowledge as a certified volunteer Master Gardener in service to others.
Training and cost
The 40-hour college-level training course will take place on Thursday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. from August through November 2021. (Actual start date to be determined.) All classes will be held virtually on Zoom.
Other in-person classes may be held pending West Virginia University’s COVID-19 requirements. The cost of the program, due before the orientation meeting, is $100, which will cover the extensive study manual as well as name badge, insurance and miscellaneous class expenses.
The curriculum includes lectures, weekly quizzes, a presentation and a final exam. There may be an off-site, half-day hands-on pruning class. Students are required to attend 80% of classes to graduate.
Training starts with orientation in late August.
Volunteer
To achieve their initial certification, Master Gardeners must complete 40 hours of volunteer service working in community gardens or doing other horticulturally related activities that benefit the community.
Some examples of volunteer activities current association members are involved in include: Harry’s Garden at Coonskin, Sojourner’s Shelter gardens, Manna Meal garden, the Café Appalachia garden, WVU Extension Outdoor Classroom and public school Junior Master Gardener programs. The association increases horticultural knowledge with its annual Spring into Gardening and Plant Sale events. The class coordinator and the KCEMG Association will help you with many opportunities to complete your service requirement.
How to apply
Apply by completing the Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Applications, available online at https://extension.wvu.edu. Scan and email your completed applications to Susan Johnson at sulyjoh@gmail.com, or call Susan Johnson at 304-380-1114 for more information. All applications must be received by July 15. Applications may also be mailed to WVU Extension Service Kanawha County Office, Equities House, Attn: Kerri Wade, 3rd floor, 900 Virginia Street East, Charleston, WV 25301.