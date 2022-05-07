Kanawha Garden Club will present “Motherland,” a Garden Club of America Flower Show, on Tuesday, May 10 at J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works in Malden from Noon to 4:30 p.m.
“It’s like an art exhibition for blooming flowers and plants – this is not your grandmother’s garden club show,” said Marjorie Cooke, garden club member.
“Once you see the show all pulled together, it is kind of an astounding thing to witness. We will have hundreds upon hundreds of cobalt blue bottles with single stems of magnificent blooming things. You walk down an aisle and you’ll see ten ferns, the best specimens, then you’ll see ten Dahlias in every different color... and it’s striking.”
Originally planned for 2020, the event – designed to both educate and delight – had to be rescheduled due to COVID-19. Competitors from in- and out-of-state will present hundreds of staged horticultural specimens as well as floral designs, photography, botanical arts – which utilize natural materials in the creation of a project – and, for the first time, needlepoint.
“The show is called ‘Motherland’ because it’s based on, really, the Appalachian Mountains being the cradle of remarkable natural beauty and a rich, distinctive cultural heritage,” said Cooke.
J.Q Dickinson Salt-Works is located at 4797 Midland Drive in Malden. The show is free and open to the public.