Last week, the WV Foster Adoptive & Kinship Parents Network held its second Foster Care Day at the Capitol. Foster, kinship, and adoptive families from across the state came to the capitol to speak to their legislators about their experiences.
The Child Care Caucus, an informal gathering of legislators who discuss child welfare issues, met that day, and several families shared their stories. The caucus also heard from a youth in care and a birth parent working to reunify with their children — voices that often go unheard in system reform efforts.
The student, nearing graduation and considering life after foster care, shared that they often feel like they are just a number, one of nearly seven thousand, rather than an individual person with goals and dreams. Families with experience as foster, kinship, or adoptive parents ranging from eighteen months to seventeen years shared concerns about worker quality, communication challenges, and lack of support.
The caucus also discussed House Bill (HB) 4344 which was introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates last month and makes several changes to the child welfare system in West Virginia. The Network has been paying close attention to the portions of the bill related to data.
When PATH — the new child welfare information system developed by the Department of Health and Human Resources — becomes operational later this year, HB 4344 requires the department to incorporate or purchase several data elements including:
- A web-based portal where individuals involved in a child’s case can find information about the case that they need and should have access to;
- A database to help match children coming into care with foster families who are interested in caring for children with their specific demographics such as age, county, and medical or behavioral needs;
- A data dashboard where DHHR would publicly report child welfare statistics, trends over time, and progress toward established performance measures.
The bill does not, however, specify the types of data that must be included in the dashboard, or a process for determining the specific data points and establishing performance measures.
Other major provisions of the bill include:
- Requiring agencies that certify foster families and place children in their homes to also work with kinship families – those caring for children they know or are related to. In theory this would provide more support for grandparents and others caring for children they know, but exactly how this change would be carried out remains unclear.
- A 20% pay raise to all direct service employees of the Bureau for Social Services, which is responsible for both child and adult protective services. This is a helpful increase for employees in one of the hardest jobs in the world. However, it’s only the beginning of what is needed to address the catastrophic shortages of child protective services and other direct service workers. When asked directly, workers cite a need for quality training they can attend without interruption, mental health support, and feeling valued and respected in their work.
- Changes to the process of scheduling the meetings where all people involved in the child’s case are to meet and determine the case plan — called the multidisciplinary team or “MDT” meetings. Currently these meetings are to be convened by the Child Protective Services (CPS) worker at least every three months. However, many foster parents, youth in care, and service providers report that they are not invited to these meetings. In this bill the responsibility for scheduling these meetings is shifted from CPS workers to circuit court judges and the frequency left to the judge’s discretion. Many judges currently prohibit foster parents and sometimes youth themselves from attending court hearings, so this raises concerns about how all team members will be included in the planning process.
Finally, in his annual budget presentations this week, the Secretary of DHHR spoke to legislators extensively about staffing shortages and challenges in child welfare. Issues related to the workforce will not be resolved until workers at all levels are consulted and asked what they need. The Senate Finance Committee is asking the Joint Committee on Government and Finance to discuss some of these issues that have been ongoing for many years.
Overall, HB 4344 is a good start toward increasing transparency and accountability in child welfare. However, processes should be put into place to bring stakeholders together. Until that happens, the true system reform that is needed will remain out of reach.