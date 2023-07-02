Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

In honor of Juneteenth this year, my agency, Mission West Virginia, launched a new project focused on affirming racial identity for Black and biracial youth in foster care. The project, titled “Affirmation Boxes” is essentially care packages filled with hygiene and other items intended to affirm positive racial identity for youth who are minorities in the foster care system, just as they are in our state. Mission West Virginia has always been in the business of meeting the “extra” needs of children in care, generally needs not able to be addressed by state or grant funding. This new project is an extension of that work.

A sad fact of foster care is that children and teens often enter care (or move from place to place) with their personal belongings in plastic garbage bags. Dubbed the “unofficial luggage” of foster care, the use of trash bags is often a hastily-made decision, grabbed at the last minute by a worker whose primary thought is the safety of the children. Intentions aside, the practice is stigma-inducing and can easily lead a child to equate their self-worth with the trash bag containing all the belongings in their possession. A sad story experienced by the agency, years before, involved a child who left a facility for a visit with an actual bag of trash, which had been mixed up with his garbage bag “luggage.”

Rachel Kinder is a program director with Mission West Virginia, a nonprofit organization that works to ensure safe and loving families for children through life skills education and foster family recruitment. She can be reached by email at rkinder@missionwv.org.

