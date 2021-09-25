“I saw a sign about needing foster parents,” is frequent call received at my agency, where we are tasked with recruiting foster parents statewide.
This is generally followed by “Do you need them in my county?” Callers tend to be skeptical, perhaps wondering why agencies are engaged in a continual, unchanging recruitment project.
After all, ads on roadside signs tend to be for short-term goals: special events, political campaigns and sales. But foster parent recruitment, often in the form of roadside advertisements, billboards, newspaper ads, radio or other media and internet-based campaigns, is constant and consistent.
So why do we have this ongoing need? The reasons are varied and numerous.
The number of children in foster care has been steadily increasing in our state. There are currently 6,866 children in foster care in West Virginia, compared to 5,984 five years ago. That’s an increase of almost a thousand children. Even if we had ever, at one point in time, had an adequate number of foster parents to meet the need, that number of families would be inadequate now.
Foster families are also more complex than just the raw data. The number of certified foster families doesn’t necessarily match the needs of the children coming into care.
For example, if many of the children coming into care are teens or sibling groups but most foster parents want younger children or only one child, the need still is not met. The same is true for geographic areas. Having inadequate numbers of foster families in a specific community means that children will be placed out of county or even hours away. This often means changing schools, loss of community and long trips for family visitations.
Another reason for constant recruitment is that the number of certified foster parents is never a static number. Some foster parents are “lifers” who provide foster care for many years or who even adopt children but continue to foster.
These are the minority, though. A larger percentage of foster parents close out after a few years, for a variety of reasons. Many foster parents eventually adopt because, even though the first goal of foster care is reunification, children who are unable to be reunified are often adopted by their foster parents.
Some families close out after they feel their family is complete with two or three children. Other families actually “max out” after adopting, when they reach six children in their home including birth and adopted children. (Policy dictates that you can have no more than six children under 18 in your home, with exceptions for sibling groups).
Sadly, we also lose foster parents to burnout, with various studies suggesting that 30% to 50% of foster parents close out during their first year of certification. Prospective parents who call our agency often cite serious fears of getting too attached and being heartbroken when children return home. However, studies on burnout most often cite systemic issues such as lack of support and inadequate resources as reasons for closure.
There are advocacy groups and professionals working toward change in these areas in our state. In the meantime, foster parent recruitment will continue and, even in a perfect system, new foster parents will always be needed.
So why so much recruitment, even if it seems that the public already knows about the need? We advertise to reinforce the need, to share specific information and to promote the issue as a community concern. The Department of Health and Human Resources doesn’t need foster parents, your town does.
A classic advertising adage says that individuals need to see a message seven times before they will act. We believe there is some truth to this. We frequently speak to callers who answer the question “How did you hear about us?” with a list of sources.
It’s not uncommon to hear, “I heard an ad on the radio then I saw a piece online” or “There was a story on the news and then I saw a flyer.” We also find that the decision to be a foster parent is one that people frequently take some time to mull over.
For a family that has been considering and discussing being foster parents, that seventh message might just be the nudge that a family needs to take their first steps.
You see so many grassroots types of advertising because advertising is expensive. Most agencies engaged in recruitment work are nonprofits with limited marketing budgets. Instead of professional media campaigns the agency staff might be trying a combination of roadside signs, flyers in businesses and tabling at local events.
West Virginia is a privatized system, meaning that non-relative foster parents are certified through private contracted agencies. There are eleven private foster care/adoption agencies in W.Va., plus other agencies that also engage in foster parent recruitment, further increasing the number of recruitment messages that you may see.
Finally, different people respond to different styles of messaging. One person may feel strongly about data (almost 7,000 children in foster care in our state) while another responds better to emotion (sharing the adoption story of a local family). Ultimately all types of families are needed for foster parenting and we hope that recruitment efforts reach a variety of individuals.