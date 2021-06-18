As a foster or kinship parent, one thing is constant: change.
Many changes for foster parents are scary: children moving from your home to another, children reunifying to what may seem to be less-than-ideal circumstances, a steady stream of new workers and service providers, changes to visit schedules, changes in laws and rules, and the list goes on.
Other changes can be positive: new children coming to your home, children leaving to live with families who can better meet their needs, the love and bonding that can happen with children in your home and with their biological families.
Over the past several years, the Deparatment of Health and Human Resources has made many changes to the system as well: Treatment Foster Care, a new Medicaid waiver for children with serious emotional disorders, establishing a children’s mobile crisis response and referral line, establishing a new Foster Care Ombudsman office, and a foster child bill of rights. And more changes are coming.
Earlier this month, the Legislature held interim meetings. At the meeting of the Legislative Oversight Commission for Health and Human Resources Accountability, the foster care ombudsman presented a summary of that office’s first annual report.
The report sums up over 300 complaints that were received in the first year and focused heavily on pervasive fears and challenges with communication throughout the system. The ombudsman’s office aims to bring transparency and accountability to the child welfare system as a whole. Formal recommendations will be available to the public soon.
The ombudsman’s office investigates complaints from people involved in West Virginia’s child welfare system, reviews policies, and makes recommendations to DHHR and the Legislature. Anyone who wishes to contact this office may email fostercareombudsman@wv.gov or call 304-558-1117.
During the legislative interim meeting of the Joint Committee on Children and Families, DHHR officials announced the Bureau for Children and Families will become two new bureaus — the Bureau for Social Services, which will house Child Protective Services and Adult Protective Services, and the Bureau for Family Assistance and Supports, which will house family assistance programs such as financial assistance (TANF), SNAP (formerly called food stamps), and childcare.
While it may take time to see the impact of these changes, the hope is that this will bring greater oversight and accountability for these crucial programs, making it easier for child welfare leaders to engage directly with stakeholders.
Over the years we’ve seen many changes come and go. It is debatable whether the net impact of all these changes is an improved child welfare system. Foster parent and CPS worker turnover is still a significant problem, West Virginia still has the highest per-capita rate of children entering foster care, and the highest rate of termination of parental rights. We are still under a settlement agreement with the Department of Justice, and continue to face a private lawsuit on behalf of children in foster care.
I hear daily from foster, adoptive and kinship parents who are hungry for lasting, positive, impactful change in our child welfare system. A 2019 survey conducted by DHHR and the WV Foster Adoptive & Kinship Parents Network confirmed the resounding message from these parents: to have a voice, to be seen as partners in the system, to be treated with respect and valued for the important contributions they make.
This message was also echoed by foster parents who shared their experiences during legislative interim meetings with the Joint Committee on Children and Families. Current practice by child welfare leadership includes making policy decisions without hearing directly from the people who are most impacted. This must change.
To achieve the level of change necessary, we must pursue a shift in culture throughout the system. And there are several ways to start. Most importantly, we need to bring together all stakeholders — youth who have experienced foster care, all types of parents (birth, foster, kinship, adoptive), front line workers, policymakers, judges, attorneys, private agencies and DHHR leadership. We must all work together to bring change to this system, and we must all have a voice that is heard and valued.
Other changes parents say are needed include meaningful peer support, advocacy, and clear and consistent communication across all roles in the system. A culture that values every voice and every person, coupled with regularity and consistency, will help make our system effective.
Many of the changes that have been and will be made in our child welfare system seek to strengthen our system and move us in the right direction. But there is still work to be done. With everyone working together we can create a system that nurtures and protects children and families across the state. It will take everyone collectively to shift our culture toward respect and collaboration that benefits West Virginia’s children.