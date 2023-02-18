Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

This is the fifth legislative session I’ve spent advocating for changes to West Virginia’s child welfare system. For at least that long, this system has rarely been discussed without someone using the word “crisis.” Indeed, we have the highest number of children in foster care in the US, given our population size. West Virginia also investigates more families and removes more children per capita than any other state by huge margins.

While I don’t disagree that there is a crisis, I would say it is a crisis of our own making — created by problematic laws and policies, funding cuts, and lack of accountability. So what is being done to address this crisis?

Marissa Sanders is a foster adoptive parent and executive director of the WV Foster Adoptive & Kinship Parents Network, a nonprofit startup working to support caregivers through peer support and advocacy. She can be reached at wvfakpn@gmail.com.

