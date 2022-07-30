Foster Care is not an appropriate response to recent Supreme Court decision.
If you’ve been anywhere near social media in the last month, you’ve seen the posts encouraging everyone to sign up to foster or adopt “if you care about babies.” There are many reasons this is an inappropriate response to the high court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Here are a few:
1. No one should ever become a foster parent just because they love babies or to prove that Dobbs was the right decision. Foster parenting is a big undertaking, and it should only be done by those who love children of all ages (not just babies) and their parents and extended families. I cannot emphasize this enough. Fostering is about loving families, not adopting babies.
2. The role of a foster parent is to provide temporary care while families work toward reunification, and to be a support to the families to help make that happen. The goal is reunification, not adoption.
3. Separation from birth families causes trauma. Always. Every time. Even at birth, even if there hasn’t been abuse. Children are not plants who can be “transplanted” from one family to another with only minor consequences.
The consequences of separation from ones’ biological family are serious and lifelong. Sometimes adoption is the right choice, but it is not a simple solution without consequences.
4. The suggestion that foster parenting is a response to Dobbs indicates a lack of understanding of how adoption and foster care work. If a mother gives birth to a baby and chooses to give the baby up for adoption (a choice that is emotionally very difficult and pretty rare), they can choose a private adoption agency through which to do so.
If a child enters foster care, it’s almost always because someone has decided (rightly or wrongly) that the parents are not meeting the child’s needs or are parenting inappropriately. A large majority of children in America who enter foster care do so because of their parents’ poverty.
If children enter foster care due to the overturning of Roe v. Wade it will not be because their biological mother didn’t want them, but because our society has failed to ensure that all mothers have the financial, medical, relational, and material supports needed to raise a child. It will be because the other person involved in creating the child wasn’t held accountable to meet the needs of their children and because communities have not stepped up to care for the struggling among them.
If you want to help children, start by helping families — single moms, grandparents, struggling married couples with children. Build community around them, help in tangible ways by providing meals or rides. And vote for people who support policies that help keep families together.
Policies like Paid Family Leave, Earned Income Tax Credits, the Child Tax Credit, universal health care, and other economic supports have been shown to reduce foster care entry rates. If you care about children, support these policies!
Central Intake Reform needed — but decentralizing is misguidedIn the past week, you may have seen news articles calling for changes to the child abuse referral intake process in the wake of recent deaths of West Virginia children. It’s understandable that people want reform, and there are many areas of our child welfare system that need reform! However, calls to decentralize the intake process so referrals from mandated reporters go to county offices would be like moving deck chairs on the titanic.
The Central Intake Unit may be understaffed and overwhelmed, especially since more child abuse referrals are made in West Virginia than in any other state. However, county child protective services (CPS) offices are also understaffed and overwhelmed – there are counties with vacancy rates as high as 75%. Sending them more referrals doesn’t solve the problem, it just moves it.
That said, there is a pattern most everyone I know who is connected to the child welfare system has observed where some of the most egregious cases of child abuse seem to be missed while other children enter foster care for reasons that don’t seem to warrant removal from their families. In addition, compared to other states, West Virginia takes the longest time to respond to referrals.
The reasons behind these concerns and other child welfare challenges should be explored and addressed. It is important that we get to the root cause of these issues rather than making changes that could end up being harmful to children.
Effectively addressing CPS staffing shortages will require the state to acknowledge and address several major challenges including population loss, rising costs of higher education, the mental health impact of child protection work, and the culture of DHHR.
Staffing issues are not unique to West Virginia. Nearly every state is facing a child welfare workforce shortage, which shows the need for national reform to the structure of the child welfare system.