May is National Foster Care Month, observed both nationally and in West Virginia to raise awareness of the over 400,000 young people in care nationally and the nearly 7,000 in care in West Virginia. My agency, Mission West Virginia, is tasked with recruiting foster parents statewide as well as working to find families for waiting youth (those eligible for adoption) in our state.
In observance of National Foster Care month, we annually ask that the public take a moment to think about the youth in foster care in our state and to consider their ability to become foster parents, or to spread messaging about the need. This year, challenged by both COVID-19 restrictions on events and desiring to showcase youth voices, we developed our 2021 project “More than a Foster Youth,” an outdoor exhibit of self-portraits by youth in foster care.
Among the positive trends in the field of child welfare are changes to the language used to describe youth in care. You are less likely to hear “foster kid,” as it is slowly being replaced by “child/youth in foster care.” A child is not an “adopted child;” they are a “child who was adopted.”
This change is small in terms of language, but important when it comes to public perception of youth in care. For these youth, who have experienced abuse, neglect, trauma and loss, it is vital that we don’t define them in terms of what happened to them but instead by who they are, by their strengths and resilience.
Our project for Foster Care Month, “More than a Foster Youth,” provided those in care with canvases and art supplies and purposely sparse instructions: Draw a self-portrait and describe yourself with one adjective. Brave, strong, dreamer, unique, funny, creative, resilient and, in the case of one youth, perspicacious, were all adjectives that youth came up with on their own.
Some youth surprised us with obvious artistic talent, while others painted themselves in the abstract, as a cartoon character or with the purple hair they wish they could have. One youth who painted himself as half man, half dog described himself as protector.
A few workers lamented that a youth had not followed the directions ... but a youth who replaced their one adjective with a paragraph is a child who wants to be heard.
The topic of foster care is frequently in the media — but the most prevalent topics are often related to the rising number of kids in care, making it hard to see each individual youth who is part of the almost 7,000 in custody.
Best case scenario, youth in foster care are seen as victims of unfortunate circumstances. In other lights, they are portrayed as a burden and a problem to solve.
The 2017 Adoption Attitudes Survey by the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption asked families to agree or disagree with statements as to why youth might be in foster care. Families surveyed correctly agreed with statements listing neglect, parental substance abuse and physical abuse as the top reasons.
However, 46% also strongly or somewhat agreed to the statement, “children were juvenile delinquents.” In fact, according to the state legislative foster care report (March 2021), only 21 out of 6,850 youth in foster care were in detention centers.
In reality, kids in care are youth with capabilities and goals similar to those of their peers. In the short-term, they need a safe space in a time of unknowns, a family where they can have physical and emotional needs met until the reasons that brought them into care can be addressed.
Long term, our youth need supportive adults who can help them see possibilities beyond their immediate circumstances, help them set goals and instill self-confidence that they can achieve them.
The goal of our May exhibit is to help the public understand the strength, resiliency and dreams of youth in care. They have goals to grow up in healthy families, to build on their strengths and talents and to create safe and happy families of their own one day.
Foster parenting, by meeting the needs of youth in care and by providing an example of healthy family life, can be one of the biggest predictors of success for these youth, having an impact that is both short and long term. We believe that with adequate resources and preparation, many “ordinary” families are capable of being foster parents and making this impact.
The outdoor exhibit, “More than a Foster Youth,” may be viewed at Valley Park through May 14. Subsequent exhibits will be in the Beckley, Wheeling and Martinsburg areas through the months of May and June.
For complete details, please visit www.mission wv.org/morethanafoster youth. For information on foster care and adoption, visit www.missionwv.org/request-information, email fosteradopt@ missionwv.org or call 304-512-0555. For more youth voices, videos of three former foster youth may be viewed at: www.mission wv.org/family-stories/.