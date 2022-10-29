Mission West Virginia is a non-profit that works statewide to recruit families and individuals to foster or adopt or to otherwise give support to children in foster care.
We often struggle with the concept that we have a big ask and a hard cause to market. While other non-profits or causes make requests for items, money or time, we ask families to open their lives and homes to children in foster care for a 24-hour-a-day, indefinite commitment.
Our staff can give a compelling presentation or execute a well-designed marketing campaign, but it still does not come anywhere close to the effectiveness of real-life contact with the foster care system.
We were recently approached by a professional representing a large network, who came to the cause because his child started kindergarten, came home, and told him that a foster child was in their class. Nothing hits home like a direct, real-life comparison between the privilege of your own child and the insecurity of a child in foster care. This kind-hearted and motivated individual directed the cause back to his professional network and quickly raised a good amount of money to support normalcy efforts for youth in care. Normalcy is the term used in the foster care field to describe efforts to ensure that children in care have childhood experiences like those of their peers.
This experience illustrated how personal connections drive our motivation to help. According to the CDC, nationally 2.6% of adults aged 18-44 in 2011-2017 had at some point been in foster care during their childhood. According to Annie E. Casey, West Virginia’s foster care entry rate in 2020 was three out of 1,000. And there are currently 6,421 kids in foster care in our state. Odds are that your family knows someone with personal experience in the foster care system.
The Department of Health and Human Resources recently launched a data dashboard that features, among other data, breakdowns for children in custody, per county (the dashboard can be located at: https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/childwelfaredatadashboard.aspx). Numbers that were previously only available to the DHHR or by request (my agency often requested reports to aid recruitment efforts) are now available to the public, updated monthly. While some data may not attract the interest of the average person, I urge individuals to look at their county data. Cabell County has 342 children in foster care, Kanawha 766, Harrison 301 and Wood and Wirt have 406 combined. Odds are that your children are meeting other children with foster-care experience.
It might not initially make sense to explain foster care to a kindergartener, but the reality is that public school could likely be their first contact with kids in care. Helping our children to understand foster care not only prepares them with insight into the experiences of their peers, but will also encourage compassion and understanding.
Healthy peer relationships are vital to child development, and we want to ensure that children in foster care have positive interactions with their peers. Teaching your child to be accepting of different family structures will ensure that children with non-traditional families feel accepted and are not put on the spot with questions from curious peers. Explaining the dynamics of foster families also easily fits with teachings about diverse types of families: some families have moms and dads, some have one parent, some children have two moms or two dads, some live with a grandparent or aunt or uncle. And some children in foster care live with family members or foster parents temporarily.
For younger children, the explanation doesn’t have to be overly complex: Parents have problems that prevent them from caring for their kids. Foster care is meant to be temporary. If the problems are so hard that parents cannot overcome them, then children sometimes get adopted and that is permanent.
Peers should be encouraged to be accepting and allow their friend to share only what they are comfortable with.
There are many children’s books that address the topic of foster care, which tell stories and explain the concept in simple terms. Our agency maintains a resource lending library that can be accessed through the mail (materials are mailed to borrowers and are accompanied by postage-paid return envelopes). Any individual or group can access these materials for educational purposes.
Young children can also help support kids in foster care. If they have a friend who is experiencing foster care, families can be sure to include them in social activities and play dates outside of school. Extra activities can ensure that the child gets to experience some normalcy and can also give the caregiver a break.
Families can also work together on projects to help other children in care. Some ideas include:
- Putting together hygiene packets or other donations for kids in care. Children can help shop for basic hygiene items and can help assemble bags.
- Our agency recently received a large donation from a 5-year-old who had recently celebrated a birthday. Instead of gifts, he asked for new board games and was so proud of himself when he made the delivery with his mom.
- The holidays are also a good time to lend extra support. Our agency will be sharing ways to contribute toward Christmas for kids in care on our website at: www.missionwv.org.
To access the resource library, visit: https://www.missionwv.org/resourcelibrary.