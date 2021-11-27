Holiday preparation at our agency is always a mix of emotions. Our staff work hard throughout the month in anticipation of spending time at home with our families, while at the same time, working with children and teens who will spend the holidays away from home.
We are so appreciative of the multitude of donors who ensure that our children receive gifts but at the same time acknowledge the sadness of Christmas lists fulfilled by strangers. For those who may not be familiar with the foster care system, we’d like to provide a glimpse of how holidays are celebrated in foster care.
Kinship and relative homes
In West Virginia, over half of the children in foster care are placed with relatives, often grandparents, but other relative or kinship placements are common as well. Children living with relatives do generally have the advantage of seeing extended family and observing their same family traditions.
More difficulty may fall on the caregivers to negotiate the holidays under new circumstances. Grandparents caring for grandchildren may suddenly find themselves excluding sons or daughters from holiday celebrations if the court or Department of Health and Human Resources has dictated limited contact between parents and children.
Relative caregivers receive limited financial assistance until they complete foster parent certification so their families may experience financial hardships, as they stretch their budgets to raise additional children. My agency frequently hears from grandparents who are saving bits and pieces of social security checks to provide for Christmas.
Foster homes
For children in foster homes, their celebrations may be dependent on the plan for reunification. Children who have visitation with their parents may have an extra or extended visit close to Christmas. Families who are close to reunifying may even have a visit that takes place over Christmas if unsupervised visits have been granted.
For children who do not visit their parents or for those whose parental rights have been terminated, they will celebrate with their foster families. Ideally the foster families will work hard to make Christmas as “normal” as possible, fulfilling wish lists, playing Santa and including children in family gatherings and traditions.
A great move is for foster parents to incorporate traditions from the child’s family of origin, which can be both comforting to the child as well as showing the child that the family honors and values their biological family.
Residential and group homes
Sadly, some children in the foster care system will spend the holidays in group homes and shelters. A colleague at Children’s Home Society, which runs several shelters and group homes across the state, explained that their facilities are blessed by donations from the community.
Groups provide for Christmas dinner, fulfill children’s wish lists and host holiday events and activities. However, she noted that even with holiday celebrations, personal gifts and staff who genuinely care about the kids, it can’t compare to living with and celebrating as part of a family.
A caring community
If you would like to make the holidays special for a child in foster care, there are so many ways to help. You can likely help a family in your very own community.
If you know a foster or kinship/relative family, reach out and see what their needs might be. Grandparents might need financial help with gifts and foster families always need assistance if new children are placed in their home close to Christmas. You can always reach out to an agency in your area to see if they have wish lists for specific children.
Finally, general donations are always appreciated, and a basic list might include the following: filled Christmas stockings, teen hygiene and make-up items, puzzles, games, craft kits, Legos, basketballs and footballs, cozy blankets and socks, and any type of activity or coloring book.
We want donors to know that every item is so appreciated. Donations alleviate stress for caregivers and remind children in care that their wishes are important.
Individuals wishing to help may also visit the Mission West Virginia website for a list of needs from individual agencies across the state: missionwv.org/mwv-articles. For information on foster care or adoption, visit missionwv.org/request-information, email fosteradopt@missionwv.org or call 304-512-0555.