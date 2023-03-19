For over a month, a significant number of foster, kinship, and adoptive parents have been waiting for DHHR to send their children’s monthly stipend, which is used to help provide for the child’s needs including child care, housing, and out-of-pocket medical expenses.
On Feb. 10, DHHR said these payments would be delayed by a week due to the conversion from the old FACTS data system to the new PATH system. While most people eventually got their children’s payments, some are facing hardships while they continue to wait.
Shortly after the delays were first announced, I was inundated with messages from families who wanted to know what was going on with their children’s payment, and others who needed help with necessities like groceries, eviction notices, and paying utility bills to avoid shut offs. Many had automatic payments set up in anticipation of receiving the funds, so they were hit with multiple overdraft fees, late fees, and other costs. Some had so many fees that when they did finally receive their children’s payment, most of it went toward fees and they were quickly facing hardships again.
After making multiple calls, many of these families struggled to get answers. Many said they were afraid to ask for help from DHHR out of fear that Child Protective Services might think they were unable to care for the children in their homes. For families facing emergency needs, I was able to connect them with organizations outside of DHHR that could provide immediate assistance.
In response to calls for DHHR to send an immediate supplemental payment to all families who had experienced delays, they announced an application process where families could apply for reimbursement of fees incurred because of delayed payments. This process puts the onus on families to mail copious documentation to DHHR and wait up to 30 days for a response.
As one foster parent said, “This is just DHHR giving families another hoop to jump through. I feel confident they are counting on most families not fooling with this process.” At least one parent who submitted an application reports they received a denial, with no explanation or offer to resubmit or appeal.
Some families became so frustrated they were ready to give up. They felt exhausted and defeated. They weren’t sure they could continue fostering, or even continue trying to figure out where the children’s funds were. Hearing this from families who volunteered to care for children separated from their families, I couldn’t help but think of similar comments I’ve heard from birth families. If this is how people who want to help feel while trying to navigate the bureaucracy, imagine how families accused of abuse or neglect feel trying to get answers and fight to reunify with their children. Indeed, many report that they have struggled to get clear information about what they need to do to get their children back, can’t access services they need, or are unable to reach the people they need to talk to.
Given these problems with communication and delayed payments, I’m not surprised legislators introduced bills to address both issues. Senate Bill 436 would have required all state agencies to pay vendors within 45 days of receipt of an uncontested invoice. While families are generally not considered vendors, many of the vendors providing services to families involved in the child welfare system also experienced payment delays. Some were unable to continue providing services for a time due to these delays, and others delayed payments to foster families until DHHR paid them. The full Senate and the House Government Organization committee passed SB436, but it died in the House Finance committee.
House Bill 2538 would have required DHHR to utilize technology to improve communication within the child welfare system. Better communication systems could have allowed DHHR to warn families of possible delays, communicate directly with families when they were struggling to locate their children’s funds, and helped with everyday situations faced by families. The full House and the Senate Health Committee passed HB2538, but it died in Senate Finance.
One child welfare bill the legislature did pass — House Bill 3261 — will allow some counties to hire retired law enforcement personnel and individuals with certain associates degrees to work as CPS workers. Qualifications for CPS workers have been lowered in the past — and the number of children entering foster care went up significantly. West Virginia already separates children from their parents at rates far above every other state. Workers with limited training or training in law enforcement will only lead to more problems in a system where families already struggle to get answers and help. Lowering standards to address workforce shortages is a Band-Aid that temporarily hides the root causes of shortages but only exacerbates the deeper problems.
The legislature also passed House Bill 2006, which will split DHHR into three new agencies, and many hope that will help address problems like delayed payments. However, changing the agency name under which people do their jobs without other substantive changes will do little to address real problems faced by West Virginia families.
One parent who is still waiting for his children’s February payment said, “The lack of care and compassion our state has for these kids and families is beyond infuriating.”