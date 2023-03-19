Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

For over a month, a significant number of foster, kinship, and adoptive parents have been waiting for DHHR to send their children’s monthly stipend, which is used to help provide for the child’s needs including child care, housing, and out-of-pocket medical expenses.

On Feb. 10, DHHR said these payments would be delayed by a week due to the conversion from the old FACTS data system to the new PATH system. While most people eventually got their children’s payments, some are facing hardships while they continue to wait.

Stories you might like

Marissa Sanders is a foster adoptive parent and executive director of the WV Foster Adoptive & Kinship Parents Network, a nonprofit startup working to support caregivers through peer support and advocacy. She can be reached at wvfakpn@gmail

.com.

Tags

Recommended for you