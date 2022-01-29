As Mission West Virginia begins 2022, we have two areas of focus: appreciation for all the help we receive at the end of the year and planning for the year ahead.
Our agency is a non-profit working with foster, adoptive and kinship families across the state and funded through federal, state and private foundation grants, as well as by community donors. For kids in care, the holiday season is a time when the difference between the basics provided by the Department of Health and Human Resources and the needs met by the community is most visibly demonstrated. Every year before Christmas we assemble wish lists for the children that we work with in anticipation of the many community members, businesses and groups that will reach out and ask to fulfill Christmas gift lists.
While DHHR strives to meet the essential needs for kids in their care, there are not always funds for the special items that dominate the thoughts of a child anticipating Christmas. This year our donors fulfilled so many special requests: dolls and spicy snacks for an 11-year-old girl, top-quality art pens for a teen boy, Lego sets, tennis shoes, roller skates, Nintendo games and Christmas stockings filled to the top were all gifts that went in and out of our office prior to the holidays.
We make sure to pause at the end of the year, after all the gifts have been delivered throughout the state, to thank and acknowledge the generous donors who have it on their hearts to provide these normal childhood experiences to all children, in spite of their status in foster care.
Looking ahead to 2022, we are excited about new programming and projects. Our agency has worked with children in foster care for over two decades. Some work, like foster parent recruitment and finding families to adopt waiting children, has been ongoing throughout this time. Other projects and programs are newer and the result of new funders or individuals who donate. The best part about working for a non-profit that works adjacent to the foster care system is our ability to identify service gaps and meet unmet needs.
Plans for new programming in 2022 include:
- The expansion of our Bridge program: The Bridge program has worked in Clay County for 6 years, providing academic mentoring and educational support for teens in foster or relative care. We have a 100% success rate of our students graduating from high school and pursuing post-secondary education, job training or employment. In 2022 the program will expand to 2 additional counties and will reach over 200 students in multiple high schools with one-on-one mentoring and advocacy.
- Outreach to individuals who have aged out of the foster care system. A recent private donation will allow us to expand some activities for those who age. Our work and the populations we serve are a constant reminder that the need for guidance or assistance doesn’t end at the age or 18 or when a student attends college. We will be pairing mentorship with financial assistance for those individuals who “age out” of our programming but would still benefit from services and relationships with our agency and staff.
- Community Events: After almost 2 years of virtual meetings and postponed events, we are optimistic that foster care month will be observed in person this May. For spring of 2022 we look forward to public recruitment events, in-person foster parent training and non-virtual collaboration between foster care agencies across the state. With so much potential for change in the upcoming legislative session and within the DHHR, it will be important for foster care agencies and those doing related to work to support each other and work together for improved services for children and families.
- G.L.A.M. Gala: This exciting evening is an annual charity event hosted by Moms on a Mission, a group of volunteer moms in the Putnam County area. The group hosts an annual ladies’ night out with proceeds benefitting families and children served by Mission West Virginia. This event allows us the freedom of unrestricted funds to address unmet needs in our populations served. Most funds are used to promote normalcy for children and teens in foster care as well as essentials for relative and kinship families. In 2021 funds were used for birthday and Christmas gifts, athletic equipment for team sports, emergency food and baby supplies and so many other items that could not be funded through other sources. An agency favorite is bed-in-a-bag sets for children newly placed with relatives — each set is matched to the child’s specific interests, whether it be princesses for a 5-year-old or a specific color scheme for a teenager.
To be a part of the foster care community, as a volunteer or foster parent, visit www.missionwv.org/request-information, email fosteradopt@missionwv.org or call 304-512-0555.
The 2022 G.L.A.M. Gala is being held at Valley Park Conference Center in Hurricane, WV, from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Friday, February 11.. For more information visit: bit.ly/GlamGala2022Tickets.