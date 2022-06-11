The WV Foster Adoptive & Kinship Parents Network will host its second annual conference virtually this month — not because of COVID, but because we understand that it’s easier for busy, often overwhelmed families from across the state to attend online, to get vital information and make important connections from the comfort of their homes. Caregivers will gather on Zoom to connect with each other and learn from nationally-recognized leaders in child welfare.
Families will also gain valuable skills and connect to information about the resources available to support them in providing care for children living away from their biological parents. Currently, there are over 6,000 West Virginia children in foster or kinship care, with significant increases in the past few years.
The conference will be held over four evenings from 7-9 p.m. on June 21, 23, 28, and 30. Each day will consist of a keynote presentation followed by three simultaneous workshops. Conference workshops are organized into three tracks: Advocacy, Parenting & Resources, and System & Processes.
Speakers will include:
- Lynn Johnson, President and Founder of ALL IN Fostering Futures and former Assistant Secretary for US Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families
- Barb Clark, Parent Support & Training Specialist with the North American Council on Adoptable Children
- Members of the Children’s Trust Fund Alliance Birth and Foster Parent Partnership (BFPP)
- Deena Shelton, Associate Professor of Counseling, Concordia University Irvine
- Sky Kershner, Assistant Professor in Psychiatry at WVU School of Medicine, Charleston Division
The first 100 foster, adoptive, or kinship families who register will receive a box of resources and tools to support them in caring for children. People interested in becoming foster or kinship parents are also welcome to attend. Registration is free and attendees will be eligible to receive a certificate they may use to request annual training hours to meet their certification requirements.
When asked about last year’s conference, Heather Barrett, an adoptive parent from Putnam County said, “I learned so much from last year’s conference and really enjoyed connecting with other WV foster parents. The resource box I received was a huge help and I can’t wait for this year’s conference!”
Rebekah Whitlow, a foster parent in Kanawha County said, “As a newer foster parent, last year’s conference gave me the opportunity to connect with foster families with similar lived experiences and learn together how to best support our kids. I’m looking forward this year to being a “seasoned” foster parent and helping those who are new to our community.”
Interested families should visit www.wvfosterparents.org to register.
Child welfare data dashboard
Last fall, the Network hosted a town hall meeting with legislators to discuss challenges and solutions in child welfare. One solution we suggested was the creation of a public-facing child welfare data dashboard. While many other states have websites with interactive data displays showing detailed information about their child welfare system, historically West Virginia has only reported monthly the number of children in care the type of placement they are in.
In the 2022 legislative session, a bill was introduced that would have made many changes to child welfare, including requiring the creation of a data dashboard. The bill died on the last night of session and did not make it to the governor’s desk. However, DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch committed to creating the dashboard anyway and the new dashboard went live on June 1.
We applaud DHHR for taking the initiative to develop this dashboard without a legislative mandate. The new dashboard will help increase transparency and make it easier for stakeholders to track trends and identify challenges and solutions within the system. Indeed, DHHR officials have noted that the dashboard makes it easier for them to review and analyze data since it is compiled in one convenient location.
The new dashboard is a good start and provides a useful platform to build on over time. It is helpful to see data by county and to notice how age ranges, genders, and workforce vacancies vary from county to county. That said, there are some additions we’d love to see in the near future.
First, any publicly displayed data is only as good as the user’s ability to understand it. Explanations and definitions need to be added to the dashboard. For example, even most foster parents don’t know that “Agency Foster Home” refers to a foster home certified by DHHR (these are homes that were certified prior to 2015; DHHR no longer certifies traditional foster families). A stakeholder reviewing this data also might wonder about the difference between a Child Protective Service Case Coordinator, Supervisor, and Worker. In addition, the number of children listed for each county does not indicate whether that is the number of children who were separated from their families in that county or the number currently living with a caregiver in that county.
Data we hope will be added to the dashboard in time include:
- Number and percentage of children in care from each racial group
- Number of foster families in West Virginia, number of children they can care for, and age ranges they will accept
- Reasons children enter foster care (such as, incarceration or death of a parent, abuse or neglect)
- Reasons children leave foster care (for example, how many age out? get reunified with their parent(s)? get adopted?)
The dashboard can be found on DHHR’s home page at dhhr.wv.gov. We look forward to monitoring trends and viewing new data as it is added.