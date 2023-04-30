In observation of Foster Care Month in May, the West Virginia foster care community is coming together to provide a public event on Saturday, May 6. Walk with Me for Youth in Foster Care will be held for its 11th year at the GoMart Ballpark in Charleston and is open to foster, adoptive and kinship families as well as anyone who wants to participate.
Billed as a 5K, the event is sometimes known as the “walk where we do everything but walk.” Sponsors, foster care agencies and professionals in the field make it possible for foster, adoptive and kinship families to attend for free and participate in a day of family activities. While 12 laps around the field will be rewarded with a small prize, most kids are more interested in the food, fun and games.
Foster parenting can be challenging and isolating, and the struggles can be hard to understand if you are not part of the community. The Walk is a chance for foster parents to appreciate the company of other foster parents, at an event geared specifically toward their families. Children also benefit, as they get to be surrounded by families where almost every child there is part of a foster or adoptive family.
The event also allows the broader community to come together, by providing funds, activities, donations or even just their presence. We find that there are few individuals who don’t want to support children in foster care, they just don’t know how or haven’t been asked.
Over the years, we have seen the effects of the event last beyond the immediate day of. Not every child welfare professional gets to see the children and families that their work affects; for these individuals, the day helps renew commitments to the cause and remind them why they do the work. Foster families get the chance to feel seen and appreciated and to have their children valued and acknowledged. The local community gets the chance not just to help, but to learn more about the cause and the need.
And no experience is more valuable, for a family considering being foster parents, than seeing actual families engaged in the work, and joy, of fostering. Last year one of the significant takeaways was how many children of our agency staff (many who had been adopted from foster care) pitched in the day of. It was affirming to see so many children with personal foster care experience working hard to make the event a success and demonstrating what amazing members they are of their families and communities.
Walk with Me will take place on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. until noon at the GoMart Ballpark in Charleston. Activities for the 11th celebration so far include multiple inflatables (including a mechanical bull), two face painters, a DJ, Story Booth Characters, a gaming trailer, a photo booth, an exhibit of photos from the 11 previous walks, fake tattoos, giveaways, and refreshments including cotton candy and popcorn.
Rachel Kinder is a program director with Mission West Virginia, a nonprofit organization that works to ensure safe and loving families for children through life skills education and foster family recruitment. She can be reached by email at rkinder@missionwv.org.