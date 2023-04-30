Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

In observation of Foster Care Month in May, the West Virginia foster care community is coming together to provide a public event on Saturday, May 6. Walk with Me for Youth in Foster Care will be held for its 11th year at the GoMart Ballpark in Charleston and is open to foster, adoptive and kinship families as well as anyone who wants to participate.

Billed as a 5K, the event is sometimes known as the “walk where we do everything but walk.” Sponsors, foster care agencies and professionals in the field make it possible for foster, adoptive and kinship families to attend for free and participate in a day of family activities. While 12 laps around the field will be rewarded with a small prize, most kids are more interested in the food, fun and games.

Rachel Kinder is a program director with Mission West Virginia, a nonprofit organization that works to ensure safe and loving families for children through life skills education and foster family recruitment. She can be reached by email at rkinder@missionwv.org.

