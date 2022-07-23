Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

In May of this year Mission West Virginia saw 25 of our teens served through our Bridge program graduate from high school.

This is a small percentage of West Virginia high school graduates but a meaningful statistic for our agency, as it represents 100% of our program’s seniors. Nationally, only 50-to-55% of teens in foster care earn a high school diploma, making our rate significant.

Rachel Kinder is a program director with Mission West Virginia, a nonprofit organization that works to ensure safe and loving families for children through life skills education and foster family recruitment. She can be reached by email at rkinder@missionwv.org.

