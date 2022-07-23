In May of this year Mission West Virginia saw 25 of our teens served through our Bridge program graduate from high school.
This is a small percentage of West Virginia high school graduates but a meaningful statistic for our agency, as it represents 100% of our program’s seniors. Nationally, only 50-to-55% of teens in foster care earn a high school diploma, making our rate significant.
The Bridge, first piloted in the Clay County school system, was developed in 2016. The intent was to address the poor outcomes surrounding educational attainment and adult success for teens who come from foster care.
When looking at young adults who aged out of foster care, we are faced with bleak numbers. According to the National Foster Youth Initiative only 10% attempt a college degree and only 3% attain one. Only half are employed by the age of 24. One in four will be involved in the justice system within 2 years of leaving care. Twenty percent will be homeless and 70% of females will be pregnant by the age of 21.
Much of this can be traced back to the lack of permanency and stability endemic to the foster care system. According to the National Working Group on Foster Care and Education, by the time teens in care reach their junior year, one third have changed schools at least five times, with every school change causing four to six months of educational loss.
Throughout six years of piloting the Bridge program in Clay County, we achieved the goal of 100% of our seniors not only graduating, but also going on to post-secondary plans including college, trade schools, the military and/or employment. And it wasn’t just our seniors who had successes during this time. Over our six years we saw repeated improvements in attendance, behavior, and course completion, the “ABCs” that are the foundation of the Bridge program.
The Bridge is based on the model Check and Connect, a Nationally recognized intervention-based program created by the University of Minnesota. Our program focuses on serving teens in foster care and kinship/relative care. After the 6-year pilot in Clay, we expanded service to Boone and Kanawha counties for the 2021-2022 school year and will add Putnam in the upcoming year.
The model is simple but effective. The mentors each carry a caseload of 30-35 students and work with them to achieve the following:
- Build strong relationships with each student
- Conduct regular “checks” to assess each student’s engagement in school
- Accomplish “connects” by engaging in interventions in partnership with schools and families
- Work as a liaison between home and school in support of the student
The approach is personal and very individualized, with a focus on normalizing the school experience for each teen. Bridge Mentors recognize that academics are only a piece of the bigger picture.
Another major factor is normalizing the school experience for teens in foster care by ensuring that each student served has school supplies, hygiene items, outfits for prom, graduation needs, holiday gifts and so much more that is part of the average school experience. And we have discovered that even something “unnecessary” such as school spirit wear, goes a long way toward a student feeling like a part of the school community.
During the 2021-2022 school year we saw all the students’ hard work pay off, with clear data and individual stories demonstrating their success. One hundred percent of students served either graduated or advanced to the next grade level.
Of our twenty-five graduates, 15 will be attending college in the fall, six are entering the workforce, three are attending Job Corps and one has enlisted in the U.S. Marines. We saw a 93% decrease in absences, a 60% decrease in suspensions and an 8% increase in students holding a GPA of 3.0 or higher.
Because our program uses an evidence-based approach, we can use data clearly to show results, but we also understand the power of individuals successes and stories.
This year we began to work with a student who started the year failing all classes and not attending school. He and his mentor developed a plan and worked with the school counselor to improve attendance and work toward credit recovery. He and the mentor developed a trusting relationship, based on a love of basketball and the mentor’s belief that he could succeed.
He confided in his mentor that if he could graduate high school, he would be the first in his family to do so. Encouraged by his mentor’s belief in his abilities, he completed his last credit recovery course two days before graduation and will be participating in Job Corps, an option that he didn’t know was available to him until he joined the Bridge program.
A significant piece of the program focuses on post-secondary goals and ensuring that teens are aware of their options after graduation. For youth who are sometimes the first in their family to graduate high school, they are often unaware that college or other job training is achievable or attainable for them.
We take students on college tours, educate them about training and job options and help them understand the logistics and resources for each option. This combination of the mentors’ faith in the teens and the resources that they help them access results in many students with more successful futures.
For more information about the Bridge program visit www.missionwv.org/the-bridge. For information on foster care or adoption, visit www.missionwv.org/request-information, email fosteradopt@missionwv.org or call 1-866-225-5698.