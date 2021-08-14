“Alex” is getting ready to start school soon. Another new school.
At age 14, Alex has been in foster care for two years. In that time, there have been five new schools so far.
Starting at a new school has become a “normal” experience for Alex. But that doesn’t change the anxiety, stress, and fear that can be overwhelming at this time of year. Those feelings may be expressed in the form of behaviors such as angry outbursts, defiance, or aggression.
In this scenario, Alex has had multiple experiences of trauma, beginning with abuse or neglect, increasing with removal from his biological family, and continuing with multiple placements, school changes, and migrating in and out of relationships with various people.
So, when Alex walks into new school number six this month, there may be more than the usual first day jitters going on.
In West Virginia, children in foster care often move multiple times before they reunify with biological family or find another form of permanency. Typically each new placement is less stable than the last, increasing the likelihood that a child or teen may end up in a long-term residential facility.
This is especially true for older children in care. You may be asking how you can help the children in foster care in your classroom or your children’s classrooms make yet another adjustment to another new school.
As a teacher greeting a new child in care, you may want to ask the foster parent how the child addresses them. Is it Mom, Dad, Grandma, Aunt Susan, or simply Susan?
You’ll also want to find out about any services the child might need or triggers for the child that the foster parent knows about. For example, a child who has been moved multiple times might be afraid of change. They might run to the bathroom or hide under their desk when it’s time to go to art or recess.
This doesn’t mean that child is trying to be disrespectful. Nor does it mean the child hates art or recess. Take a moment, sit down with the child, call the foster parent, and see if you can figure out why certain things dramatically affect this child.
Another important thing teachers and schools need to be aware of with children in care is the fact that they are not with their biological family. That project where everyone brings in a baby picture might not be such a good idea.
Or, maybe the class can skip creating family trees this year and instead research the genealogy of a migrant group in America. In some schools they refer to “your adults” when speaking to the whole class, rather than “your parents”.
If the child in care is having visits with their biological family, a teacher also needs to be aware that these days may be a little more challenging for that child. They may misbehave or cry before or after the visit. Speak with the foster parent about how to handle this and never address it in front of the class.
Allow the child some private space to deal with his or her feelings. Always ask how and if the biological parents should be included in the foster child’s education. Are biological parents allowed to come to IEP or other meetings? Are they allowed to have access to the child’s grades on schoology?
It may be helpful to make two copies of the child’s first A+ spelling test, one to put on the fridge at the foster home and one to give to Mom and Dad. Taking a few minutes to figure out how to incorporate a child’s whole family into his or her education will pay off in more than just better grades. It will result in a happier child who is better able to focus on learning.
Children in care also need a great deal of support from the entire community. They usually need mental health counseling, and may need specialized therapies or services such as speech or occupational therapy.
They need care from trained and supported caregivers who have access to the services needed for the child to thrive in their home. And they need caring adults in their lives who are committed to supporting them even when they change schools, homes, or communities. Long-term, consistent relationships can be scarce for children in care and this is one of the primary ways children learn to be successful adults.
So, if you are a teacher, principal, parent, or student, when “Alex” shows up in your school, please make an extra effort to be welcoming. As a student, invite “Alex” to sit with you or play.
As a parent, offer Alex’s grandmother or foster parent a hello, or maybe an invitation to the next PTA meeting, as the foster parent might be as nervous about the new school as the child. The grandparent may be struggling to adjust to the differences between when their children were in school and the school experience with their grandchildren.
If you’re wondering how you’ll know “Alex” is in foster care, does it really hurt to be friendly to all the new kids at school? A friendly welcome is a great start to the new school year regardless of who it is directed at.
As you get to know families in care, you may also refer them to the WV Foster Adoptive & Kinship Parents Network for information and support. We are here to help.
Foster, adoptive, and kinship families interested in joining the Network should search Facebook for “WV Foster Adoptive & Kinship Parents Network”, then answer the questions to be approved. This group is exclusively for caregivers. More information about the Network is available at wvfosterparents.org or by email at wvfakpn@gmail.com.