Foster care was in the national media recently when a Reddit thread went viral and crashed the website of One Simple Wish, which is designated for posting “wishes” from youth in foster care. The wishes can be fulfilled by donors who can select specific requests to fulfill for anonymous kids in foster care.
The post that sparked attention was by a donor who purchased a bicycle for a child whose foster parents could not afford to buy it. This resulted in several thousand people visiting the website and attempting to fund wishes — so many people that the website could not handle all the traffic.
As good as it may feel for donors to give to kids in care, it raises the question of how children’s needs are met within the foster care system. Foster families receive a monthly stipend (referred to as a boarding care payment), defined by WV State Foster Care Policy as “payments to cover the cost of (and the cost of providing) food, clothing, shelter, daily supervision, school supplies, a child’s personal incidentals” and other necessities.
There are special provisions and requirements for clothing purchases, and parents are required to provide an allowance to each child. Beyond these payments, there are no extra provisions for purchases that are not considered necessities.
As a community we often, thankfully, decide that we want better for children and teens in care. Kids in foster care have the same interests and influences as their peers and deserve to have the same experiences and opportunities. This can range from bicycles and expensive shoes to birthday parties and extracurriculars to graduation photos and class rings.
Most foster parents acknowledge the importance of this and stretch their budgets to accommodate as much as they can. However, foster families are subject to the same budget fluctuations as any other family, oftentimes magnified because they have more children in their homes.
In comparison, children placed in group homes or with relatives may have even fewer opportunities for average childhood experiences. Children in group or residential settings do not have foster parents providing for them on an individual level. Children placed with relatives — more than half of the West Virginia foster care population — are often subject to tighter budgets, as relative and kinship placements receive a smaller amount of financial assistance until they can be certified as foster parents.
My agency has been lucky to have donated funds that can provide extras for youth in care. A few recent examples have included birthday gifts such as Nike shoes, drawing pens and Lego sets for teens in group homes, character-themed bedding sets for children placed with relatives and uniforms and equipment for a child joining a soccer team.
These items, rarely covered by state or grant funding, are important for so many reasons. Children and adolescents in foster care already miss out on so many typical childhood experiences that it is important to provide all that we are able.
While name-brand shoes may not be a necessity, they will likely increase confidence in a child who doesn’t want to stand out from their peers. Having a bicycle can be the foundation for creating happy childhood memories.
Joining a school sport or attending a dance can help a child feel included in a new school setting. Even a birthday gift or care package provided by a stranger can be meaningful because it shows that someone cared enough to look at their wish list or learn their interests.
These are the gifts that help the children realize that someone in the community cares about them. For adolescents who struggle with maintaining hope and optimism, these gifts mean a lot.
For individuals who wish to make time in foster care a little brighter for a child, there are many ways to help.
Reach out to a foster or kinship family in your community and ask if you can help fulfill a wish for a child in their care. This could include buying an item as a gift or funding a hobby such as an extracurricular sport or lesson.
Donate items to a foster care agency, group home or foster closet in your community. Commonly accepted items may include new or gently used luggage, hygiene items, school supplies or small toys or craft kits.
Sign up through a foster care agency to provide care packages for a child in care.
Donate funds to an area agency that works with foster care. Writing a check is not as much fun as shopping for a child but it is sometimes easier for the agency to make the specific purchase they need. Most agencies will even accept a conditional financial donation, such as requesting the funds be used for the purchase of specific items.
Think of an item your business could donate (for example, dental offices often donate toothbrushes and toothpaste). In our experience even small gifts make great impact. A local graphics firm designed and donated W.Va.-themed stickers and we have included them in so many cards and care packages.
In a state where the public is aware that we have a crisis in foster care, donating can both serve the purpose of engaging the community as well as helping children in care feel seen and valued.