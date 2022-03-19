The 2022 legislative session ended last Saturday, March 12. The WV Foster Adoptive & Kinship Parents Network was following House Bill 4344 – relating to foster care. The bill went through several changes as it made its way through the legislative process.
Ultimately, it died when the House failed to take up the message from the Senate and vote on whether to accept their changes before the midnight deadline. This means none of the bill’s requirements will become law and legislators failed to pass a bill that would have been a small step in the right direction toward improving our foster care system.
Here’s are some of the elements legislators left on the table:
- A 15% salary increase for direct service employees within the Bureau for Social Services in the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources
- A matching database to help match children to foster families by helping workers identify agencies who may have families willing and able to care for children with specific characteristics
- A public facing child welfare data dashboard
- A requirement for county sheriff offices to serve child abuse petitions without compensation
I’m going to focus on the public data dashboard since this seems to be a point of some confusion. Many states have public facing child welfare data dashboards. For example: Minnesota, South Carolina, Ohio, Wisconsin.
The purpose of these dashboards is to demonstrate transparency and increase accountability by sharing information about how the overall system is functioning. Most states include performance indicators and progress toward goals set to improve the system.
While concerns were raised about data that could identify individual children in West Virginia, there was never anything in the bill that could have led to that. Most of the data would have been reported with statewide numbers, making it impossible to identify anyone specifically.
There were also concerns related to cost. The initial fiscal note from DHHR said it would cost around $8 million for the data provisions in the bill. However, after the changes to the data elements, they revised the fiscal note to $1 million based on a quote they’d received from a private company.
Actually, since all data elements other than the dashboard were removed or reduced, the cost could have been minimal. Many states have interactive data dashboards, similar to the COVID-19 dashboard many of us have become familiar with. However, some states — like Virginia — simply report data on a series of documents posted on a website. This type of presentation would give the public, lawmakers, community leaders, and advocates much more information than we are able to access today, at very little cost.
DHHR already collects a great deal of data but it’s either not available publicly or not reported in a way that can help identify trends over time.
What types of data are needed? Information currently reported monthly by DHHR includes only the number of children in foster care, the type of placement they are in, and whether they are in state or out of state. Additional information that should be shared includes:
- reasons children are entering foster care
- how children are exiting care (reunification, adoption, aging out)
- how many children enter foster care again after leaving
- how many foster families there are in West Virginia and their capacity
- how many times a child moves after they come into care
- which services are provided to prevent removal and support reunification
With this information, we can identify issues in the system and work to address them.
Even though House Bill 4344 died, there is nothing preventing DHHR from taking data they already collect and putting it on a public website without legislative mandates.
When children enter foster care in West Virginia, they become the state’s responsibility. They are your children and my children, all of our responsibility. We should all want this information to be public so we can assure that our children are safe, well cared for, and that our tax dollars are being used to help families and children thrive.
It is necessary for all of us to get involved in caring for struggling families in our communities. To do that in the most productive ways, we need data.