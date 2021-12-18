When businesses prepare to develop a new product, they typically do extensive market research to ensure that the product will be successful. They look at trends and reach out to consumers. They do surveys, hold focus groups, and ask customers to try a prototype and give feedback.
Nonprofit organizations often follow a similar pattern when they develop new programs.
So it seems logical then that governments, tasked with stewarding taxpayer dollars in service of the public, would follow a similar process to develop new services and improve existing programs.
In the case of Child Protective Services (CPS), the most crucial stakeholders are children in the custody of the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), followed by their biological parents and caregivers. Unfortunately DHHR has no formal process for engaging these stakeholders, sometimes leaving foster parents with the feeling that reaching out to legislators is the best way to be heard.
In fact, some legislators heard from an experienced foster parent just this month at the interim meeting for Legislative Oversight Commission for Health and Human Resources Accountability (LOCHHRA). She shared concerns that are often heard from foster parents about what some feel are communication problems, lack of urgent services including respite care and therapy for the youth in their care, and an overwhelming need for peer support.
This testimony, along with the findings of a survey of foster parents conducted in 2019 by DHHR, the WV Foster Adoptive & Kinship Parents Network, and Marshall University, indicate the importance of including youth and families in decisions related to program development and evaluation. Foster, adoptive, and kinship parents continually express the need to have a voice and be involved in decision-making.
DHHR has developed several new programs in recent years, including the Children with Serious Emotional Disorders Medicaid waiver, Therapeutic Foster Care, and now Treatment Homes – a new program announced in the last week at another legislative meeting of the Joint Committee on Children and Families. Families are rarely, if ever, involved in these programs prior to enrolling in them. As a result, key needs of families can be missed in the planning phases, leaving families feeling unheard and underserved. It is simply not enough to create programs for children and families without working with those children and families to ensure that the programs best utilize their strengths and meet their needs.
Some questions interested parties might ask as programs are developed include:
How will providers ensure that services are available for each child in the area where they live?
How will relative caregivers of children in foster care access and participate in the program?
How will the program meet the needs of caregivers, allowing them to focus on caring for the child?
The best way to avoid common pitfalls in the system like foster family turnover, failed placements, and additional stress and trauma for children and families is to engage all stakeholders – especially those who have experience in the system. That includes children and teens currently in foster care; young adults who have aged out of the system; birth parents; and foster parents, kinship caregivers, and adoptive parents who have experience caring for children with trauma while navigating existing child welfare and behavioral health systems.
The time to engage youth and families is while programs are being developed. Once details are worked out, policies written, and providers contracted, there is little room for reimagining or redesigning programs and procedures. Once they are enrolled in a program, families may be less willing to share constructive criticisms for fear of upsetting providers.
Families are ready and willing to provide input and we look forward to working with DHHR on developing programs going forward. If you are a child welfare stakeholder and would like to be involved, contact the WV Foster Adoptive & Kinship Parents Network at wvfakpn@gmail.com.