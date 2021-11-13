The WV Foster Adoptive & Kinship Parents Network recently hosted a virtual town hall meeting to share our policy recommendations with legislators.
These recommendations are aimed at addressing some of the major challenges in child welfare, including: the high rate of children placed in residential facilities instead of with families; efforts to find more families to care for children, especially those with higher needs; and reducing the number of children coming into foster care by providing services to keep them safely with their families whenever possible.
In the town hall meeting, three foster parents shared stories that highlight the challenges they have faced, and the solutions presented in each of our policy recommendations.
A woman, whom we’ll call Cindy, shared about her soon-to-be-adopted daughter who came to her home as non-relative kin. She had significant behavior challenges and Cindy was given almost no support in managing them. However, when she finally reached the guardian ad litem, they were able to work together to approve some creative solutions that allowed her daughter to stay in their home, avoiding placement in a facility. Cindy said, “Sometimes keeping a child in a family may require flexibility with some policies in order to meet the needs of everyone in the home.”
The Network’s first recommendation is that legislators create an independent Family Leadership Council. Membership in this council would include birth, foster, adoptive, and kinship parents as well as youth in or formerly in foster care. This would be an opportunity for DHHR leaders, legislators, and members of the judicial branch to interact directly with people who have real-life experience with the child welfare system, hear stories like Cindy’s, and better understand how their policies and decisions impact families. This council would be charged with collecting information from other impacted individuals across the state and submitting their policy recommendations to the legislature each year.
A foster parent from Jefferson county described her experience as a new foster mom who had a teen placed in her home. The teen had already been in 17 different homes and facilities and needed to heal from a great deal of trauma. After struggling to keep her in their home, she ended up going to several more facilities and now her foster parents are raising her children because she did not get the healing she needed.
This foster mom said, “I had never parented a teen. I especially had no idea how to parent a teen that had suffered so much trauma. I wish they would have given me support, peer mentors, and even therapy for me as a foster parent to help deal with the secondary trauma I experienced. Other foster parents understand those needs better than anyone else.”
Our second recommendation is to create and fund peer support programs for all people impacted by the child welfare system. Several other states have these programs for birth, foster, adoptive, and kinship parents as well as youth in care. As discussed in last month’s column, there is no substitute for peer support when dealing with a complex and challenging experience.
Research shows that peer support helps to increase placement stability for children and helps foster parents continue fostering longer. A small investment in peer support could reduce the need to recruit new foster families and help minimize trauma for children in care.
Aimee Goddard is a foster parent in Harrison county. She discussed her experience fostering a teen who came from an out-of-state facility where the program she was in was recently shut down due to significant problems in the facility. Aimee’s home was intended to be a temporary placement and cannot accommodate the teen long-term, despite Aimee wanting to remain a supportive adult in her life. The child’s team is struggling to find a permanent home for her, a task which would be made easier if the state had better and more accessible data regarding available foster homes.
The Network is also recommending several changes around collection and use of data in our child welfare system. Some states use a searchable database of foster parents to help match children with families. In West Virginia, information about the number and location of foster families, types of children each family will accept, and how many children families can care for is is not readily available.
Other data could also be reported publicly to drive accountability and transparency on a number of different performance metrics. Finally, a data system used by caregivers, workers, providers, and agencies could help improve communication and consistent information sharing across the system.
Legislators seemed most interested in the recommendations regarding data. Currently very little information is reported publicly regarding children in care, caregivers, services provided to families, or outcomes for children and families. Several states share all of this and more on publicly available data dashboards.
To further address challenges in child welfare and potential solutions, the legislature is forming a caucus to discuss issues related to foster care, adoption, prevention, and other issues related to child welfare. The caucus will be co-chaired by Delegates Jonathan Pinson and Lisa Zukoff and will hold its first meeting during November interims.
In addition to sharing these recommendations with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, which oversees the foster care system in this state, the Network will be working with the caucus and others to advocate for policies that increase support for families, prioritize the needs of children, and enhance system accountability and transparency.
We will host Foster Care Day at the Capitol on Thursday, January 27, as well as other activities during the upcoming legislative session. If you are a foster, adoptive, or kinship family and want to get involved, visit www.wvfosterparents.org. Families can also contact their legislators directly to share their stories. Find your legislators at https://openstates.org/ find_your_legislator/.