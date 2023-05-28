April was National Child Abuse Prevention month. But prevention can’t stop after April 30. May is National Foster Care Month. While May is often a month when we hear a lot about the need for more foster parents, if we’re doing a good job preventing child abuse and family separation by all people and institutions, we won’t need many more foster parents.
Support is needed by every family — regardless of any qualifiers we may put in front of that word like birth, foster, kinship, adoptive, or even race or class labels. We weren’t meant to raise children entirely on our own. We need community, tangible support, and peers with more experience to help us along.
The Center for the Study of Social Policy developed the Strengthening Families Protective Factors Framework. This framework includes five protective factors: parental resilience, social connections, knowledge of parenting and child development, concrete support in times of need, and social and emotional competence of children. Each of these factors can be provided or strengthened by the community that forms around a family.
The child-welfare system can be thought of like a children’s teeter-totter, where the pivot point in the middle is the point when children are separated from parents and placed in kinship or foster care. In West Virginia, and to a large extent nationally, we have put every resource we have on the post-removal side of that pivot point. We have sunk funding, time, and energy into hiring more CPS workers, recruiting more foster families, and building more group homes and residential facilities. In doing so, we have driven up the factors that increase the number of children in care: poverty, substance use, CPS investigations. This becomes a never-ending cycle – we will never have enough workers, families, or facilities until we reduce the number of children in and entering the system.
It’s also worth noting that for some parents, especially those who are Black or have disabilities, the pivot point on their teeter-totter is not in the middle. Instead, the end they’re sitting on is closer to the pivot point, making it much harder to balance.
Recently I took my son to a park that happened to have teeter-totters. As I watched him playing with other kids, something very interesting happened. A younger child about half the size of my son sat on one side of the teeter-totter while my son sat on the other side. Clearly, they could not balance each other. In this scenario, my son could be thought of as the child-welfare system while the other child can be seen as a child whose family is under investigation by CPS. When this situation plays out across the state, the child-welfare system asks for additional resources to “rescue” the child. Meanwhile, advocates like me spend time pleading with policymakers to “please move a few resources over to help families stay together.”
But that day on the playground, something else happened. A young boy, maybe around 8 years old, who was playing nearby saw the two children on the teeter-totter. Though he didn’t know either child, he instinctively knew that the smaller child could never counter-balance the bigger one. So he started pushing down on the side where the smaller child was sitting. He didn’t wait for someone else to help it balance or to move resources. He took it upon himself to provide what was needed for the smaller child to be safe.
This is a powerful image of what community can do for families. Like this child, we can choose to reallocate resources ourselves. We can come alongside a struggling parent and offer to provide a meal or a ride to work. We can befriend children in our neighborhoods and become a caring adult in their life. We can build mutually beneficial relationships with families. For example, we could offer occasional childcare and they could sometimes help us with yardwork or errands.
According to the Child Care Access in West Virginia: Mapping the Gap dashboard, the Mountain State has over 26,000 children under age 6 who need and cannot access childcare. One way some communities have responded to this challenge is by forming formal or informal childcare co-ops where parents rotate caring for each other’s children.
While there is much our government can and should do to better support West Virginia families such as a child-tax credit and better use of TANF funds, each of us can also step up and make sure those around us have the support, relationships, and resources they need to successfully raise the next generation. This will benefit all of us now and in the future when those children become our doctors, teachers, innovators, and policymakers.
May 31 is National Foster Parent Appreciation Day. If you know a current or former foster parent, take a moment to thank them and ask what you can do to support them and all families to help improve the child welfare system, your neighborhood, and our world. Take the initiative to build community around families right now.
Marissa Sanders is a foster adoptive parent and executive director of the WV Foster Adoptive & Kinship Parents Network, a nonprofit startup working to support caregivers through peer support and advocacy. She can be reached at wvfakpn@gmail.com.