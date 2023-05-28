Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Currently, West Virginia is allocating more resources toward dealing with children in foster care than keeping families together.

April was National Child Abuse Prevention month. But prevention can’t stop after April 30. May is National Foster Care Month. While May is often a month when we hear a lot about the need for more foster parents, if we’re doing a good job preventing child abuse and family separation by all people and institutions, we won’t need many more foster parents.

Support is needed by every family — regardless of any qualifiers we may put in front of that word like birth, foster, kinship, adoptive, or even race or class labels. We weren’t meant to raise children entirely on our own. We need community, tangible support, and peers with more experience to help us along.

Marissa Sanders is a foster adoptive parent and executive director of the WV Foster Adoptive & Kinship Parents Network, a nonprofit startup working to support caregivers through peer support and advocacy. She can be reached at wvfakpn@gmail.com.

