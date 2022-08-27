Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

As children across the state return to school, children and teens in foster care are likely to have heightened emotions as they prepare to begin a new year. In addition to the general excitement and anxiety that most children face, those in foster care often have extra emotions to process.

Children who entered foster care over the summer may be starting at a new school this fall. This means adjusting to a school with new teachers and peers, new routines and rules. For many children who experience abuse and neglect, school is often their safe space, a place where they can have their needs met and feel protected.

Rachel Kinder is a program director with Mission West Virginia, a nonprofit organization that works to ensure safe and loving families for children through life skills education and foster family recruitment. She can be reached by email at rkinder@missionwv.org.

