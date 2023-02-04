Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

My agency, Mission West Virginia, recruits families to foster and adopt throughout the state of West Virginia. We assist over 1,000 families a year in their pursuit of becoming foster or adoptive parents, and one profession we love to hear from is teachers. Teachers have potential to make great foster parents because they already have lots of lived experience in working with a variety of kids. Their summers off give them a potential time to be trained and certified. And during the school year their work schedules are sometimes more compatible with kids who are in school or daycare.

What might be surprising to learn is that teachers often foster students that they already know. This could be current or former students in their classroom or students that they are aware of at their school. At least a few times a month, my office receives an inquiry from a teacher or school personnel asking how to go about fostering a student in their school who has entered the foster care system.

Rachel Kinder is a program director with Mission West Virginia, a nonprofit organization that works to ensure safe and loving families for children through life skills education and foster family recruitment. She can be reached by email at rkinder@missionwv.org.

