Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Why don’t we have more foster parents in West Virginia when we have so many kids in foster care? It’s a valid question, and it’s a recognized need so — why is no one making an effort to address it? Unfortunately, the answer is more complex than simply finding and certifying the families who are ready to foster.

My agency, Mission West Virginia, has over 20 years of experience in recruiting families to foster or to adopt from the foster care system. The simplified version of our role is that we recruit families, act as a neutral source of information and referral, and work with all 11 private foster care agencies to ensure that the families are certified in a timely and streamlined manner. Essentially, we are the first step in the process for a family considering fostering, and we speak to 1,200 to 1,500 families every year. Our experience in this field has taught us which recruitment techniques work, which ones don’t and the many ways we help families move from considering fostering to beginning the process.

Stories you might like

Rachel Kinder is a program director with Mission West Virginia, a nonprofit organization that works to ensure safe and loving families for children through life skills education and foster family recruitment. She can be reached by email at rkinder@missionwv.org.

Recommended for you