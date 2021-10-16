What’s the first thing you do when you’re struggling as a parent? Or buying a house for the first time? Or needing to hire a plumber?
Most of us call a friend who’s had a similar experience knowing they may have wisdom and insight that can help us. This is peer support and we all use it regularly.
For foster, adoptive and kinship parents, peer support is a key to feeling successful and reducing burnout. Many caregivers report feeling isolated.
Their friends and family don’t understand the system, the challenges of raising children who’ve experienced trauma, or the love and acceptance required to build relationships with birth families whose children are in your home. Interactions with social workers employed by the Department of Health and Human Resources or private agencies often feel intimidating and fraught with unrealistic expectations.
Since foster care is not the norm, it is often harder for foster parents to feel accepted and supported in their communities. A foster parent needs to have the ability to care for one or more children with special needs while juggling communications with cps workers, agency social workers, guardians ad litem and the courts.
They must not only understand the system, they must advocate for the needs of our most vulnerable children through a court system that often seems to treat them as numbers rather than people. This is not easy to do and is almost impossible to do without peer support.
It has long been recognized that the "demands associated with foster parenting are substantial and support is crucial," according to a 2019 article in the journal Contemporary Family Therapy.
Yet rather than promote peer support, the child welfare system often seems to contributes to this isolation by discouraging foster parents from supporting each other, especially if they have been certified by different agencies. Where most families regularly rely on friends and family to babysit, help with rides to activities and give parents the occasional break, foster parents are stuck in a system that severely restricts their ability to access these supports, even after passage of legislation aimed at making it easier.
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration also cites significant research that shows peer support is extremely valuable for families raising children with mental health needs and other disabilities. It found that, “Parents trying to identify and access appropriate services for their child may find child-serving systems complicated and overwhelming. Parent peer support can help these parents navigate systems more effectively, learn from the experiences of other families, feel less alone, and gain hope, ideas and information. This support can help parents meet their children’s needs more efficiently, and with greater confidence and hope."
The CHAMPS Campaign Policy Playbook notes that “research has demonstrated that children in foster care achieve better outcomes when they experience stable placements. Importantly, research has also shown that support to foster parents is associated with improved foster parent retention and decreased placement failure.”
Lawmakers looking to address challenges in foster care can view CHAMPS policy recommendations, research, and examples of peer support programs in other states at www.fosteringchamps.org.
It's critical that we find ways to support the foster parents who are caring for these vulnerable children so that we can expand on the number of placements in safe, loving homes right here in West Virginia.
Recent news reports have highlighted the plight of children from this state who have been placed in out of state institutions -- even in facilities known to be abusive. The shortage of foster families is often cited as a reason for the overuse of residential facilities in caring for West Virginia’s nearly 7,000 children in the state’s custody.
What will it take to get children out of impersonal, sometimes even damaging, institutions and into families? Foster families say the number one thing they need to consider opening their homes to more challenging children is support.
Members of the WV Foster Adoptive & Kinship Parents Network report significant benefit from the peer support provided by the Network.
One member said, "Experienced foster/adoptive parents have helped me by providing practical solutions and concrete information about the process and resources that are specific to my region." Another said, "Without our friends we have gained through fostering we would be so lost. We basically couldn’t do any of it without peer support."
As lawmakers consider responses to challenges in child welfare, the most important thing they can do is talk with families of all types to find out what they need. This is the only way to ensure that programs and services actually meet families’ needs and help children stay with families instead of returning to institutional care.
Families are crucial to the well-being and development of every child who enters the foster care system. They need to be treated with respect as a vital part of the system.
On Wednesday, October 27 at 2 p.m., The WV Foster Adoptive & Kinship Parents Network will host a virtual meeting for Network members and lawmakers. We hope caregivers from across the state will attend to talk about experiences and share ideas for making the system better. For more information about this meeting and to register, visit wvfosterparents.org/.
If you are a caregiver and you can’t attend the meeting, you can speak with your legislators directly. To find your legislators and their contact information visit openstates.org/find_your_legislator/. Please call them and share your experiences and ideas.
If you are a caregiver looking for peer support, please join the WV Foster Adoptive & Kinship Parents Network Facebook group. It is exclusively for caregivers. Learn about our peer-led support groups, individual support, trainings, and advocacy efforts on Facebook or at wvfosterparents.org/.