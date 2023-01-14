This past week we began the 2023 legislative session. This session is already shaping up to be exciting and impactful. We’ve heard news of discussions between leaders in the House, Senate, and Governor’s office regarding reorganizing the West Virginia Division of Health and Human Resources, potentially into three separate departments, each with a cabinet secretary who answers to the Governor. Also last week, four senators released a seven-page letter outlining their ideas for child welfare policy reform. It is clear these will be high-priority issues for legislators during the 60-day session. That, in itself, is welcome news.
Regarding reorganizing DHHR, it appears that some kind of split of the existing department is likely to pass this year, potentially with enough votes to override a possible veto. For any reorganization to be effective, it must result in substantive change and increased accountability for programs within the new departments. It should be done with meaningful input from multiple stakeholders, including families impacted by these programs.
Stakeholder engagement is one important reform mentioned in the letter penned by Senate President Craig Blair, Majority Leader Tom Takubo, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Trump to the new leaders of DHHR. One policy option they reference is a publicly reported annual survey of stakeholders to learn about CPS performance by county. This could be a valuable first step toward greater stakeholder engagement — as long as those surveys are distributed broadly to the thousands of stakeholders statewide, including youth currently and formerly in foster care, caregivers, and birth families as well as workers, service providers and volunteers.
Other good ideas in that letter include raises for workers to levels that are competitive with those in neighboring states and with other types of social work positions in West Virginia, increasing access to services throughout the state, and improving services aimed at keeping families together whenever possible, including alternative responses other than investigation for families who are struggling with basic needs.
Some ideas policymakers have outlined won’t be helpful, and others could deepen the challenges in our child welfare system. For example, mandating services through legislation sends an important message but will not automatically result in providers taking on more services, especially at current Medicaid rates. Many providers report low staffing levels and challenges covering costs for existing services. Expanding their offerings and their coverage areas are not always feasible options for them.
Requiring CPS to investigate every referral made by a teacher, medical professional, or law enforcement will serve only to increase challenges in the system, including personnel shortages, high caseloads and over-investigation. West Virginia children will be harmed if this becomes law. West Virginia has more child abuse referrals and investigates more families than any other state – at rates nearly twice as high as that of the next highest state. Educators make the most referrals, and research shows that nationally only 11% of their referrals are substantiated. This level of investigation means an enormous caseload for overburdened workers and heart-wrenching trauma for children and families who are struggling.
Since the families of one in seven West Virginia children are reported to CPS, there are numerous stories of mandated reporters referring families to CPS for minor concerns like a child wearing dirty or ill-fitting clothing or finding a bug in a child’s backpack. Spending our scarce resources investigating these types of referrals directly causes children who are truly in danger to fall through the cracks. When we see headlines describing the death of a child where CPS was called but did not investigate, we should all ask how many unnecessary investigations that worker was conducting that made it impossible for them to investigate when it was really necessary. In 2021, West Virginia investigated over 10,000 families where they found no abuse or neglect.
Finally, the Senators’ letter indicates that the intention is to maintain a flat budget for DHHR (meaning no increase in actual dollars, which actually equates to a budget cut when factoring in inflation) while increasing services. That is not going to work. There has also been talk about using funds set aside for CPS salaries for positions that are currently vacant to give raises to existing CPS workers and increase the starting rate for new workers while still filling the vacancies at a higher pay rate — all without increasing the overall budget. This is a mathematical impossibility.
We are likely to hear a lot during this session about our child-welfare crisis. It’s important to remember that this is a crisis of our own making. Referring families to CPS when they need help, needlessly investigating thousands of families, and removing children from parents struggling with poverty has caused a crisis involving staffing shortages, hundreds of children placed in residential facilities, shortages of families to care for children, and thousands of children and families experiencing the trauma of separation, often forever. It’s time to get to the root causes of this crisis and change our approach.
I hope that during this legislative session, we’ll see positive and meaningful policy changes that address the needs of families and keep children safely with their families whenever possible. Members of the West Virginia Foster Adoptive & Kinship Parents Network, birth families, youth, advocates, and community service providers stand ready to share information and advise lawmakers as well as to support families across our great state.
Marissa Sanders is a foster adoptive parent and executive director of the WV Foster Adoptive & Kinship Parents Network, a nonprofit startup working to support caregivers through peer support and advocacy. She can be reached at wvfakpn@gmail.com.