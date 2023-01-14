Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

This past week we began the 2023 legislative session. This session is already shaping up to be exciting and impactful. We’ve heard news of discussions between leaders in the House, Senate, and Governor’s office regarding reorganizing the West Virginia Division of Health and Human Resources, potentially into three separate departments, each with a cabinet secretary who answers to the Governor. Also last week, four senators released a seven-page letter outlining their ideas for child welfare policy reform. It is clear these will be high-priority issues for legislators during the 60-day session. That, in itself, is welcome news.

Regarding reorganizing DHHR, it appears that some kind of split of the existing department is likely to pass this year, potentially with enough votes to override a possible veto. For any reorganization to be effective, it must result in substantive change and increased accountability for programs within the new departments. It should be done with meaningful input from multiple stakeholders, including families impacted by these programs.

Stories you might like

Marissa Sanders is a foster adoptive parent and executive director of the WV Foster Adoptive & Kinship Parents Network, a nonprofit startup working to support caregivers through peer support and advocacy. She can be reached at wvfakpn@gmail.com.

Recommended for you