In honor of Disability Pride Month and the 33rd anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act on July 26, I want to talk about an important, but little-discussed topic: the intersection of child welfare and disability.
In 1973, the Rehabilitation Act became law with the following language included: “No otherwise qualified individual with a disability in the United States ... shall, solely by reason of his or her disability, be excluded from the participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance ... . ” This was a historic landmark representing the beginning of civil rights protections for people with disabilities in America.
Four years later, the regulations to implement this legislation had not been signed so those protections had not been realized. People with disabilities organized and conducted demonstrations at every regional Health Education and Welfare office across the country. In San Francisco, they took over the federal HEW building and stayed for 26 days to ensure that every American with a disability would have these rights. Thirteen years later, disability advocates formed a coalition and worked to expand protections with the passage of comprehensive disability rights legislation known as the Americans with Disabilities Act.
More than three decades have passed, and parents with disabilities still routinely lose custody of their children to state “child protection” systems because of bias and discrimination. Some studies estimate 30-60% of parents facing CPS allegations have disabilities, and since many parents choose not to disclose their disability, this is a low estimate.
Despite advances in civil rights, services, and an ongoing movement of youth with disabilities, studies show that over 50% of youth who have been separated from their families and placed in foster care have disabilities. If we used the ADA definition of disability, I estimate that number would be over 75%. Youth with disabilities are also more likely to be placed in congregate care facilities. Federal child welfare laws use a much narrower definition of disability to count children in foster care, so federal data drastically under-reports children with disabilities in care at only 25%.
When I speak with people involved in child welfare, I often find a reluctance to use the word “disability.” People say they don’t want to “label” children. But those same children have typically been given multiple diagnoses including attention deficit disorder, oppositional defiance disorder, reactive attachment disorder, and others — but no one wants to use the one word that guarantees them civil rights. Unlike the Civil Rights Act, which protects everyone from discrimination based on race, under federal disability laws, to be protected from discrimination one must identify as having a disability and meet the definition in that law.
When parents with disabilities are unidentified or do not receive needed supports and accommodations, they may be unable to participate fully in the case plan or even in court hearings. They may lose custody of their children simply due to archaic and discriminatory stereotypes and assumptions about parents with disabilities’ capacity to care for their children.
When children and youth with disabilities remain unidentified or are labeled with disabling disorders but not a disability, they never learn about their civil rights or how to access them. They are not taught how to disclose their disability or request accommodations under the ADA. And maybe more importantly, they are not connected to the community of over 64 million people with disabilities who can provide peer support and help navigate challenging systems.
Federal legislation was recently introduced that would specifically protect parents and caregivers with disabilities, including foster and kinship caregivers and those seeking to become such caregivers, and ensure that they are given accommodations and supports for parenting and court proceedings. Passage of this bill in Congress and a similar bill in the West Virginia Legislature would be a great first step toward better protecting parents and children from the devastating effect of family separation due to disability.
The next step should be to change how youth with disabilities in foster care are counted. Current federal data uses one of the most narrow definitions of disability — one that requires the disability to impact learning and the school to conduct an evaluation and agree that the child has a disability. Many youth have disabilities that do not impact their ability to learn and therefore do not get counted. Others may have a disability that impacts education, but their caregivers are unable to successfully navigate the system to obtain this designation. Still others have graduated from school but are still involved in child welfare systems.
The disability community has a rich history of organizing, empowerment, and activism to achieve civil rights and improve services. When youth with disabilities learn this history, connect with mentors with disabilities, meet others in the community, and learn about the rights and services available to them, they can begin to embrace their disability as an important part of their identity and develop positive disability identity leading to disability pride. For youth with disabilities in foster care or at risk of entering foster care, this experience may be even more crucial to their success. The disability community and the child welfare system must begin to identify and support youth with disabilities in foster care to achieve their highest potential. And we must provide accommodations and supports for parents with disabilities to keep children with their parents whenever safely possible.
Marissa Sanders is a foster adoptive parent and executive director of the WV Foster Adoptive & Kinship Parents Network, a nonprofit startup working to support caregivers through peer support and advocacy. She can be reached at wvfakpn@gmail.com.