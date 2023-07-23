Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

In honor of Disability Pride Month and the 33rd anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act on July 26, I want to talk about an important, but little-discussed topic: the intersection of child welfare and disability.

In 1973, the Rehabilitation Act became law with the following language included: “No otherwise qualified individual with a disability in the United States ... shall, solely by reason of his or her disability, be excluded from the participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance ... . ” This was a historic landmark representing the beginning of civil rights protections for people with disabilities in America.

Marissa Sanders is a foster adoptive parent and executive director of the WV Foster Adoptive & Kinship Parents Network, a nonprofit startup working to support caregivers through peer support and advocacy. She can be reached at wvfakpn@gmail.com.

