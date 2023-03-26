Foster kid. Drug baby. Real family.
All are terms that elicit a cringe in someone with personal or professional foster care experience, yet continue to be in common use. Encouragingly, we are seeing efforts toward more positive language, both within the profession and in our communities.
In a time when foster care is a regular topic in the media, language choice affects how the public views foster care and, more importantly, how children and teens in care view themselves. Sometimes called respectful, positive or child-first adoption language, the choices are not about political correctness but about the effect the language has on the population it describes. For children who have experienced trauma and loss, language has the ability to be empowering or defeating, to apply a label or to describe an experience.
Children, even the youngest, see, hear and retain much more than we might think. Word choices related to foster care have a history of being biased, subjective and prejudicial. They also have the potential to be emotionally laden. Social services “takes kids” and “gives the kids back” — not only objectifying children, but also implying ownership. Children are labeled or defined by something that has happened to them when terms “foster kid” or “drug baby” are used. And families are described in a variety of terms that imply shifts of power and conflict — “real family” versus “adoptive family.”
And while some language is clearly more positive or appropriate, other terms are a matter of preference for the individual affected. Birth family or biological family may be a matter of preference defined by the child who is describing their own family.
It is important for not just those in the field to be respectful and educated about language, but also the general public. The following is some brief guidance on replacing outdated terminology with better choices.
- Foster kid: The child should not be defined by their status in foster care. They are a child in foster care, placed in foster care or experiencing foster care.
- Drug baby: Better terms are newborn exposed to substances in utero or Intrauterine Substance Exposure (IUSE).
- Born addicted: Babies cannot be diagnosed as addicted because they cannot exhibit drug-seeking behaviors. Newborns can experience withdrawal or be diagnosed with Neonatal Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome (NOWS).
- Addict: A better term is person with a substance abuse disorder, which does not define a person as their diagnosis.
- The child is autistic, the child is ADHD, etc: The child has a diagnosis; this is not part of their identity.
- Real family: Some families are temporary, but none are imaginary. Biological family, birth family and family of origin are all terms that are preferred.
- Orphanage: This term is surprisingly still in use. There are no orphanages in the United States. When children cannot be placed in family settings they are in shelters or residential or treatment facilities.
- Parents lost their rights: Parental rights were terminated by the courts.
- Parents gave up their rights: Parents relinquished their parental rights.
We offer these terms not to label language as right or wrong, but to offer positive and affirming replacements for terms that are detrimental to the populations that they describe. For children and teens in foster care (and there were 6,142 kids in care in February in West Virginia), we free them from internalizing the negativity about their circumstances in life. Children enter foster care due to the actions of their caregivers, and the less we stigmatize and label them, the better chance we are giving them for positive self-esteem, dignity and resiliency.
For information on foster care or adoption, visit www.missionwv.org/request-information, email fosteradopt@missionwv.org or call 304-512-0555.