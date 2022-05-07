This month marks a year since I began writing this Kids in Care column. Thank you for reading and for caring about families involved in our child welfare system.
Speaking of important dates, April was National Child Abuse Prevention month and May is National Foster Care month. This seems like the right time to consider how we can improve our child welfare system for all families – birth, foster, kinship, and adoptive.
Compared to other states, West Virginia has the third highest rate of child abuse reports, and the highest rate of investigations, child removals, and terminations of parental rights based on population. We also have critical staffing shortages among child protective services (CPS) workers and other key staff. In West Virginia the families of roughly one in seven children experienced a CPS investigation in 2020.
Nationally and in West Virginia, a large number of children are removed from their families due to “neglect” — a category that includes issues often correlated to poverty such as inadequate housing and insufficient food.
Another large group of children are in foster care in West Virginia because they and their families have not received the services they needed to manage mental health and behavioral challenges. In 2019, over 1,000 West Virginia children were in foster care for this reason. Many of these children are placed in congregate care facilities, which further exacerbates their mental health challenges.
There are proven ways to prevent child abuse and help keep families together. Research by Chapin Hall has shown that economic supports for families such as increased minimum wage, Earned Income Tax Credit, and expanded Medicaid can help reduce the number of child abuse referrals and the number of children entering foster care.
As stated in a Prevention Resource Guide from the federal Department of Health and Human Services, “All parents benefit from a temporary ‘boost’ —someone to listen and offer advice; a place to go for respite and social connection; or help with rent, child care, or transportation. These supports are primary prevention strategies that strengthen the environment within which all families raise their children.”
In child welfare, the two most common “services” provided to almost all families are training and case management.
Foster families are required to complete a great deal of training before children come to live with them. Certified kin complete the same training shortly after children are placed with them. These families also have annual training requirements to maintain their certifications. Birth families are often expected to complete parenting classes and other types of training as a condition of reunifying with their children. However, many families indicate that the training they receive is not relevant and does not prepare them for many parenting situations they encounter.
When foster families aren’t consulted and supported, caregivers quit and children change homes multiple times and cycle in and out of congregate care and other placements, creating new layers of trauma and eroding progress with each move.
Peer support, respite, and crisis support rank high on the list of services families say they need. One of the best things the state and its contractors could do to support children and families is to ask all types of families what services they need and find ways to provide them. This is how to ensure stable, nurturing care for the children who do have to enter foster care and reduce the number of youth placed in congregate care.
As we begin National Foster Care Month, we have an opportunity to start a new chapter. Child welfare agencies should begin with authentically engaging families — again, all types of families — in designing programs that truly meet their needs.
The WV Foster Adoptive & Kinship Parents Network is working with other organizations to gather more information from foster, kinship, and adoptive families about the types of supports they need to successfully care for children coming from or at risk of entering congregate care. We want to hear from you! If you are a foster, adoptive, and/or kinship parent, please complete the survey found here. We’ll also be conducting focus groups to learn more about the types of services you need and will discuss those findings in future columns. Check our website (wvfosterparents.org) for focus group dates.
If you’re not a foster, adoptive, or kinship parent and want to help, look around your community and find youth and families who need support. Get to know them and ask them how you can help. Maybe you can give a busy mom a break by bringing a meal or inviting their kids to play with yours. Or teach a teen a new skill or help them explore a career they’re interested in. It takes all of us to prevent child abuse and support families involved in the child welfare system.