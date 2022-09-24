Data shared by DHHR at the Sept. 13 meeting of the Joint Committee on Children and Families at the legislature points to trends in child welfare that we’ve been hearing about for a long time: Families of all types need more support, especially when caring for teens who may have higher rates of trauma.
West Virginia needs to re-evaluate its focus on family surveillance and investigation to avoid the trauma that can come with unwarranted CPS involvement. We should focus instead on lifting families out of poverty (over 60% of children in foster care in the state came from families whose income is below the 1998 federal poverty level), building community, and providing services we know can help keep families safely together. Some of this data is highlighted on DHHR’s child welfare data dashboard, which was created after the 2022 legislative session.
When Centralized Intake at Child Protective Services receives a report of possible child abuse, they screen each report to decide whether to investigate it. Data shared shows that at least since 2016, the percentage of calls that are “screened-in,” meaning they will be investigated, has stayed consistently just above 60% of calls received. West Virginia does around 140-150 investigations for every 1,000 children, while the national average has stayed closer to 45-50 per 1,000 children. When comparing WV with other states individually, in 2020 we had the highest rate at nearly 140, while the next highest state’s rate was just over 80 and the lowest rate was under 20. This means that roughly 1 in 7 children in West Virginia goes through a CPS investigation.
You might be wondering whether this means that more child abuse happens in West Virginia than in other states. An analysis of Centralized Intake screening that looked at a random sample found that there were more than 10,000 “false positives.” A false positive means it was screened-in and an investigation was done that found that abuse or neglect had not occurred, there were no safety concerns and no services needed and no additional referral was made within the following four months.
If you’ve ever been through a Child Protective Services (CPS) investigation, you know how terrifying it can be, even when you’ve done nothing wrong. CPS workers have a lot of power and their opinions carry a lot of weight in court. Their decisions have limited oversight and their jobs are complicated by understaffing and high turnover, which means they may not be able to invest the time a family needs to receive help and support. That can leave families feeling vulnerable and afraid of saying or doing something that could be misconstrued and could result in having their children removed.
The same analysis also found that there were nearly 150 “false negatives,” meaning that the call was screened out, so no investigation was done from that call, but within four months, another call led to an investigation that showed that services were needed, safety concerns, or that abuse or neglect had occurred.
West Virginia’s rate of family separation is also the highest in the nation. Children entering foster care have been removed from their families and placed with relatives, friends, a previously unknown foster family, or in a shelter or other residential facility.
In West Virginia, out of every 1,000 children, 12-14 children are removed from their families, depending on the year. The national average is around 3 out of 1,000 children in the population. When looking at other states individually, the next highest state removed about 7 children per 1,000 in 2021 while West Virginia removed about 14. The state with the lowest removal rate in 2021 removed less than 2 children per 1,000.
Remember that removing a child from their family always causes trauma. Even in cases of severe abuse where removal is necessary to ensure the child’s safety, there is still trauma to the child. Our DNA is wired to make us want to stay connected to our biological relatives, at least to some degree. When a child is removed from their family, they become disconnected not only from their biological parents, but also from their neighborhood, and often their school, their extended family, their friends, and other caring adults in their lives. This can leave lifelong scars.
Who are these children and where do they go after leaving their homes? Graphs from the data dashboard show that nearly 30% of children in foster care in West Virginia are over age 13. While data has not been shared regarding the number of foster homes willing to accept teenagers, we know anecdotally that most foster families prefer younger children, often due to a lack of support provided for raising teens. It doesn’t come as a big surprise, then, that about one-third of children in that age range are currently placed in residential facilities rather than with a family, even though children almost always do better in family settings.
One bright spot in West Virginia child welfare data is that West Virginia places more children in “kinship” placements — placements with relatives, family friends, or others known to the child — than any other state. As compared to the national average, in 2021, West Virginia placed 53% of children with kin while the national average was around 35%. Compared to other states, the next highest state placed just under 50% of children with kin, while the lowest state placed around 10% of children with kin.
West Virginia should invest in services that prevent children from entering foster care, such as the child tax credit and paid family leave as well as respite care, community-based mental health services and peer support. Addressing our state’s concerns such as poverty, addiction, and gaps in services — as well as changing our focus from family surveillance to family support — can help bring our investigation and child-removal numbers more in line with national trends.
Marissa Sanders is a foster adoptive parent and executive director of the WV Foster Adoptive & Kinship Parents Network, a nonprofit startup working to support caregivers through peer support and advocacy. She can be reached at wvfakpn@gmail.com.