Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Data shared by DHHR at the Sept. 13 meeting of the Joint Committee on Children and Families at the legislature points to trends in child welfare that we’ve been hearing about for a long time: Families of all types need more support, especially when caring for teens who may have higher rates of trauma.

West Virginia needs to re-evaluate its focus on family surveillance and investigation to avoid the trauma that can come with unwarranted CPS involvement. We should focus instead on lifting families out of poverty (over 60% of children in foster care in the state came from families whose income is below the 1998 federal poverty level), building community, and providing services we know can help keep families safely together. Some of this data is highlighted on DHHR’s child welfare data dashboard, which was created after the 2022 legislative session.

Stories you might like

Marissa Sanders is a foster adoptive parent and executive director of the WV Foster Adoptive & Kinship Parents Network, a nonprofit startup working to support caregivers through peer support and advocacy. She can be reached at wvfakpn@gmail.com.

Recommended for you