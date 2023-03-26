Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — It’s not so much a homecoming as a coming-out party and international debut for Huntington’s Kindred Valley.

The young, six-piece Americana band is on the bottom of the bill for Sunday night’s Mountain Stage taping at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington, but they might as well be at the top.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you